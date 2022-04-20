CBSE Class 10 English Writing Section Formats, Questions and Marking Scheme for Term 2 Exam 2022

CBSE Class 10 students can check here the correct formats for letter and paragraph writing along with important questions and marking scheme for the CBSE Class 10 English Term 2 Exam 2022.

CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2022 (Term 2) will have questions to test students on the basis of reading, writing & grammar and literature. The term 2 paper of CBSE Class 10 English will have three sections; A, B and C wherein Section B will be based on Writing & Grammar. Writing is one of the important sections for which students need to be well prepared else they may lose important marks due to incorrect formats and use of inappropriate language. So to help students improve in writing part, we have discussed some very important tips along with correct formats to be used and important questions with answers.

CBSE Class 10 English Writing Section Marking Scheme

The writing part of the paper will have two questions, first one paragraph writing and another being letter writing. Each question would carry 5 marks. Students will be asked to attempt any one out of the given questions.

Analytical Paragraph (based on outline/chart/cue/map/report etc.) - 5 Marks Formal letter based on a given situation - 5 Marks

Letter of Order

Letter of Enquiry

Students must know the correct way to attempt either question. They must have the knowledge of correct formats, expression of ideas and thought process and use of appropriate language to present the information in a clear and crisp manner.

Students can have an idea about the type of questions to be asked in the upcoming exam by looking at the following examples (taken from CBSE sample paper):

1.Analytical Paragraph

Study the concept chart from the self-help magazine section of a monthly publication.

Write a paragraph in not more than 120 words, analysing the listed responses to the situation when one faces setbacks.

Check the following link to know the right way to attempt an Analytical Paragraph question for getting full marks:

2. Letter Writing

You are Samina Zaveri, Class X, Vadodara, Gujarat. You come across the following information on a local library’s notice board.

You wish to participate but require more information. Write a letter to Teen-Toggle Games Pvt.Ltd in about 120 words, enquiring about rules, scholarship details and deadlines. Also enquire about specifications for solo or group entries.

Check the following link to know the right way to attempt Letter Writing questions for getting full marks. You will check here the tips to write both types of letters - Letter of Order and Letter of Enquiry:

