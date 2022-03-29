CBSE Class 10 English Practice Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022 (Based on CBSE Sample Paper): Solve Paper by Experts to Ace the Exam

CBSE Class 10 English (Language and Literature) practice paper is provided here to help students prepare for the Term 2 Board Exam 2022. This paper is created by the exam experts. Solution of the practice paper is also made available here.

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is all set to conduct the second part of the Class 10 Board Exam 2021-22 from April 26. Less than a month is left for the exams. Students must be preparing for their upcoming examination in full swing. To help students prepare better for their CBSE Class 10 Term 2 board examination, we have provided below the practice paper for Class 10 English. This paper is set by the experienced teachers as per the pattern of the CBSE Class 10 English Sample Paper. The solution of the sample paper can also be checked from the link mentioned at the end of this article. Solve the paper provided below to increase your confidence so that you can score good marks in your CBSE Class 10 English Term 2 Exam 2022.

Check below CBSE Class 10 English Practice Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022:

General Instructions:

1.The Question Paper contains THREE sections:

READING

WRITING & GRAMMAR

LITERATURE.

2.Attempt questions based on specific instructions for each part.

CBSE Class 10 English Sample Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022

CBSE Class 10 English Important Long and Short Questions for Term 2 Exam 2022

Time allowed:2 hrs

Maximum Marks:40

SECTION A

READING (10 marks)

1.Read the passage given below:

1.In a new finding, climate change has now become a national issue in America as a recent study has deduced that warming-induced drought in the Middle East is leading to increased conflicts over food and water, leading to its consequences on America and the world. The accelerating rate of climate change poses a severe risk to national security and acts as a catalyst for global political conflict. This is the conclusion drawn up by US experts, according to a government report. At the US Center for Naval Analyses, the Military Advisor Board found that climate change had induced drought in the Middle East and Africa. The lack of food and water was affecting the populations of these countries to take recourse to extreme measures. It was escalating long-standing ethnic tensions into violent clashes in the affected countries. In addition, the report predicted that an increase in catastrophic weather conditions worldwide would create more demand for American troops, even as flooding and extreme weather could damage naval ports and military bases.

2.According to official findings, the report signalled that it would influence American foreign policy as well. The report vitalizes situations caused by the massive dislocation or massive drying up of the waters of the Nile or of the major rivers of India and China Pentagon officials also feel that the reports would affect military of their country as climate change is having an impact on national security, whether by increasing global instability or by opening the Arctic or by increasing sea level and storm surge close to coastal installations. This is the first major study to draw the link between climate change and national Security. Thus, American leaders are delivering major speeches wherein they are linking up climate change with that of national security. New regulations would also be put in place to cut pollution from coal-fired power options.

3.The report follows a recent string of scientific studies that warn that the effects of climate change are already occurring and that more hooding, droughts, extreme storms, food and water shortages, and damage to infrastructure will occur in the future. There is thus, a link in some quarters between rising sea waters and terrorism. These effects are stress multipliers that will aggravate stressors abroad, such as poverty, environmental degradation, political instability and social tensions.

Based on your understanding of the passage, answer ANY FIVE questions from the six given below. (5x1=5)

i.According to the passage, what is the latest finding regarding climate change?

ii.In what way does the lack of food and water affect countries in the Middle East and Africa?

iii.What is unique about the latest report on climate change?

iv.Increase in catastrophic weather conditions worldwide would create more demand for American troops. Why?

v.What does the author mean when he says, ‘ethnic tensions’?

vi.Why are new regulations imposed?

Download the full practice paper and its solution from the following links;

Also Read

CBSE Class 10 English Best Study Material for Term 2 Exam 2022