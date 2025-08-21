Significant leadership change will be in Target, the beloved American retail giant. After more than a decade at the helm, Target CEO Brian Cornell is stepping down, leaving a big gap to fill. The company's board has chosen a familiar face to lead the next chapter: Michael Fiddelke. Fiddelke's promotion to Target CEO is a story of internal success, as he began his career with the company as an intern more than 20 years ago. This leadership transition signals a new direction for the retail giant, which is currently facing challenges from a highly competitive market and shifting consumer habits. Fiddelke's deep institutional knowledge and fresh perspective are seen as key assets to navigate these headwinds and chart a new course for growth. Read About- Top 10 Countries Of Foreign-Born U.S. Billionaires In 2025

Who is Michael Fiddelke? Michael Fiddelke is the incoming Target CEO, set to take over from Brian Cornell on February 1, 2026. A 20-year veteran of the company, Fiddelke first joined Target as an intern in 2003. He holds a Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering from the University of Iowa and an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. Before being named the incoming CEO, he served as the CFO of Target from 2019 to 2024 and was most recently the company's chief operating officer. His career path through various leadership roles has given him a deep, end-to-end understanding of the company's operations. What are the Key Milestones of Michael Fiddelke's Career at Target? Michael Fiddelke's career at Target is marked by a steady rise through the company's ranks. After his internship, he took on roles in finance, merchandising, and operations. His most significant milestone was being appointed the CFO of Target in 2019, where he was instrumental in overseeing the company's financial planning and analysis. As a result of his efforts, Target was able to deliver more than $2 billion in efficiencies. Later, as chief operating officer, he was responsible for scaling the company's stores, supply chain, and digital capabilities, which enabled exponential growth. His long tenure gives him unmatched enterprise insight and a base of strong team trust.

Is Michael Fiddelke the Incoming Target CEO? Yes, Michael Fiddelke is the incoming Target CEO. The company's board of directors unanimously appointed him to the role, with a start date of February 1, 2026. He will succeed Brian Cornell, who will move into the role of executive chair of the board. Fiddelke's appointment comes at a crucial time as the company faces market challenges. In an earnings call, he outlined a three-part plan to drive growth, which includes reclaiming the company's merchandising authority, enhancing the in-store experience, and investing in technology and AI to improve operational efficiency. Conclusion The appointment of Michael Fiddelke as the incoming Target CEO marks a significant moment in the company's history. His remarkable journey from a finance intern to the top leadership position underscores a belief in internal talent and a deep understanding of the company's culture and operations. As he prepares to succeed Brian Cornell, Fiddelke faces the challenge of reigniting growth and re-establishing the company's competitive edge. His unique blend of institutional knowledge and a fresh perspective on innovation and efficiency will be key to guiding Target into its next chapter.