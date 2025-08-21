Frank Caprio was an American judge, politician, and television personality who gained global recognition for his compassionate approach to justice. He was mostly known as the “Nicest Judge in the World”, who won millions of hearts through his show Caught in Providence, where his humour and empathy in court went viral across the globe. Check out: Who is David Allvin? Check his Early Life, Career and Air Force Retirement Quick Facts About Frank Caprio Attribute Details Full Name Frank Caprio Nickname ‘Nicest Judge in the World’ Born November 24, 1936 – Providence, Rhode Island, U.S. Died August 20, 2025 (aged 88) – Providence, Rhode Island, U.S. Occupation Judge, Politician, TV Personality Education Providence College (B.A.); Suffolk University School of Law (J.D.) Spouse Joyce E. Caprio (m. 60 years) Children 5 (Frank T., David, Marissa, John, Paul) Grandchildren 7, plus 2 great-grandchildren Books Compassion in the Court (2025) Achievements Honorary Degrees from Suffolk University, Providence College, University of Rhode Island

Early Life and Education Frank Caprio was born in Providence, Rhode Island, in the Italian-American neighborhood of Federal Hill. He was the second of three sons of Antonio Caprio, a fruit peddler and milkman who emigrated from Teano, Italy, and Filomena Caprio, whose family came from Naples. Growing up in a modest household, Caprio worked as a dishwasher and shoe-shiner while attending Providence public schools. He graduated from Central High School in 1953, having won the state wrestling championship. Caprio went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Providence College in 1958. Afterward, he taught American government at Hope High School while pursuing a law degree at Suffolk University School of Law, attending night school in Boston. He also served in the Rhode Island Army National Guard from 1954 to 1962.

Political and Legal Career Caprio got involved in politics early and was elected to the Providence City Council in 1962, where he remained until 1968. He ran for Attorney General of Rhode Island in 1970 but lost to Republican Richard J. Israel. Nonetheless, he continued to pursue his political activities at various levels, serving as a delegate to five Democratic National Conventions and being the major player in the Rhode Island Constitutional Convention in 1975. As a Municipal Court Judge in Providence from 1985 to 2023, Caprio played a dual role in that he also served as Chair of the Rhode Island Board of Governors for Higher Education. The Board of Governors oversees the University of Rhode Island, Rhode Island College, and the Community College of Rhode Island. Books, Community Work, and Achievements

Caprio was devoted to education outside of the courtroom. He established the Antonio "Tup" Caprio Scholarship Fund at Suffolk Law School in memory of his father, designed to assist Rhode Island students pursuing a legal education. He also funded scholarships to the students at Providence College and Central High School. Caprio's service in the community included work with Boys Town of Italy, Rhode Island Food Bank, Nickerson House Juvenile Court, and was also a fundraiser for the restoration of the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island in 1983. In February 2025, Caprio published his book "Compassion in the Court", in which he examined his philosophy of justice. Awards and Honours Caprio’s career earned him several prestigious honors, including: Honorary Doctor of Law – Suffolk University Law School (1991)

Honorary Doctor of Law – Providence College (2008)

Honorary Doctor of Public Service – University of Rhode Island (2016)

Producer’s Circle Award – Rhode Island International Film Festival (2018)

In October 2023, the Providence City Council honoured him by renaming the municipal courtroom as the “Chief Judge Frank Caprio Courtroom.”