The Trump administration is moving to change the "good moral character" rule for U.S. citizenship, a crucial part of the naturalization process. The proposed USCIS new rules would broaden the definition of a criminal offense, potentially disqualifying a wider range of applicants. These changes are a part of a larger shift in legal immigration policy, aiming to make the citizenship application process more restrictive.

ByAlisha Louis
Aug 19, 2025, 09:30 EDT
What is the USCIS good moral character rule for U.S. citizenship?
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has proposed new rules that will more heavily scrutinize the "good moral character" requirement for immigrants seeking American citizenship. The new regulations aim to redefine what USCIS "good moral character" means, moving the assessment from a simple review of criminal records to a "holistic assessment of an alien's behavior, adherence to societal norms, and positive contributions." The policy change is a key part of the Trump administration's legal immigration policy and has the potential to impact the eligibility of thousands of potential citizens. This is intended to make the U.S. citizenship requirements more stringent by scrutinizing a wider range of activities, including minor offenses.

What is the "good moral character" rule for U.S. citizenship?

The "good moral character" rule is a foundational requirement for anyone seeking U.S. citizenship. It requires applicants to demonstrate that they have adhered to certain standards of conduct and have not committed certain crimes during the five-year period before their citizenship application. 

The good moral character definition previously relied on a case-by-case analysis. This rule aims to ensure that new citizens have a positive legal and social history and that they are fit to join the American civic body. The USCIS reviews an applicant's legal records, including arrests, convictions, and immigration violations, to make this determination.

How is the Trump Administration changing the Citizenship Vetting Process?

The Trump administration is proposing significant changes to the citizenship vetting process through its USCIS new rules. The new regulation aims to expand the definition of "criminal offenses" that could be considered a lack of good moral character. Under the new proposal, misdemeanors such as driving without a license or even simple assault could now be considered disqualifying. 

The proposed rule would also make it more difficult for applicants to argue that their offenses were minor or occurred a long time ago. This is a key part of the Trump good moral character citizenship push to make the process more restrictive and increase the standard for applicants.

What do the new rules for "good moral character" mean for applicants?

For many applicants, the proposed USCIS new rules could mean that their citizenship application will be subject to a much higher level of scrutiny. A minor legal issue that might have been overlooked under the old rules could now become a reason for denial. The changes could also extend the period of review beyond the typical five years, allowing the USCIS to consider older, more minor offenses. These new regulations are intended to narrow the window of who can be approved for U.S. citizenship and could significantly lengthen the naturalization process for many applicants with any form of criminal record.

Conclusion

The Trump administration's new policy on "good moral character" for American citizenship represents a significant shift in U.S. immigration policy. By expanding the definition of disqualifying conduct beyond major criminal offenses, the new rules aim to make the naturalization process more stringent. This move is part of the administration's broader legal immigration policy and could have a profound impact on the eligibility of thousands of potential citizens. The debate over the new policy highlights the ongoing tension between maintaining the integrity of the citizenship process and the potential for a more restrictive and subjective vetting system.

