BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025 Notification Out for 23,175 Vacancies - Check Apply Online Date, Post Details and More

BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the official notification for the Inter-Level Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2025. A total of 23,175 vacancies are up for grabs. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for BSSC Inter Level vacancy 2025 through the official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in.
As per the official notification, the registration process will begin on October 15 and end on November 27. This recruitment aims to fill a total of 23175 intermediate-level posts, including 10,976 new vacancies added to the previously announced 12,199 posts. Of total vacancies, 7394 seats are reserved for female candidates. Get complete details on Bihar Inter Level Vacancy along with recruitment notification pdf here.
Bihar Inter Level Vacancy 2025 Notification Out
BSSC issued the official Bihar Inter Level Notification 2025 for 23175 vacancies on its website. Candidates who have passed class 12th can submit their applications from October 15 onwards. The last date to apply online is November 27. Selection of candidates will be based on their performance in Prelims and Mains exams. Candidates are advised to go through the BSSC Inter Level Notification 2025 PDF to know about eligibility, salary, syllabus and more.
BSSC Inter Level Notification 2025 PDF
BSSC Inter Level Notification 2025 Overview
BSSC Inter Level is a state-level exam which is being conducted to fill 23,175 vacancies.
BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025: Key Highlights
Recruitment Organization
|
Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)
|
Post Name
|
Inter Level Posts
|
Vacancy
|
23,175
|
Education Qualification
|
10+2 (Intermediate)
|
Age Limit
|
18 To 37 Years
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims, Mains, Document Verification & others
|
Job Location
|
Bihar
|
Official Website
|
bssc.bihar.gov.in
BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025: What is the Eligibility for Bihar Inter State Level Vacancy?
Candidates applying for the BSSC Inter Level Vacancy must possess the required educational qualification and fall within the prescribed age limit.
Educational Qualification: They should have passed Intermediate (10+2) or an equivalent qualification from a recognised board.
Age Limit: The minimum age is 18 years. The upper age limit varies according to category and government rules.
Bihar BSSC Inter Level Important Dates 2025
The Bihar Staff Selection Commission rolled out the BSSC Inter Level Notification on 27th September. Candidates can check the important dates in the table below to avoid missing any deadline.
|BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025 Important Dates
|Notification Release Date
|27 September 2025
|Online Application Starts
|15 October 2025
|Last Date To Submit The Fee
|25 November 2025
|Last Date To Apply
|27 November 2025
BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025 Post-wise
A total of 23175 vacancies for various intermediate-level posts have been announced. Check the post-wise Bihar Inter Level Vacancy details in the table below.
|
Posts
|
Vacancies
|
Reserved for Females
|
Lower Division Clerk (LDC)
|
22,072
|
7,124
|
Clerk-cum-Typist
|
4
|
1
|
Junior Regional Investigator
|
534
|
81
|
Animal Husbandry Helper
|
549
|
184
|
Bench Clerk
|
16
|
4
|
Total
|
23,175
|
7,394
BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025: How to Apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Inter Level 2025 Apply Online” link.
Step 3: Complete the registration by entering details such as name, mobile number, email ID, domicile status, and reservation category.
Step 4: Log in to your account.
Step 5: Fill in the application form, and upload the required documents, including photograph and a signature.
Step 6: Pay the application fee as per category.
Step 7: Recheck the application form, submit it, and take a printout for future reference.
BSSC Inter Level 2025 Selection Process
As per the official BSSC Inter Level Notification, candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in three stages. They need to qualify each stage to proceed to the subsequent stage. These three stages are:
Preliminary Examination
Mains Examination
-
Document Verification
