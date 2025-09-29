Asia Cup Winners List 2025
Focus
Quick Links

BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025 Notification Out for 23,175 Vacancies - Check Apply Online Date, Post Details and More

By Meenu Solanki
Sep 29, 2025, 13:54 IST

BSSC Inter Level Notification 2025 Released at bssc.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Staff Selection Commission will begin registration process for 23,175 vacancies on October 15. The last date to submit Bihar Inter Level Online Form is November 27. Check post-wise Bihar Inter Level Vacancy, Eligibility, Age Limit, Selection Process and more here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
BSSC Inter Level Notification
BSSC Inter Level Notification

BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the official notification for the Inter-Level Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2025. A total of 23,175 vacancies are up for grabs. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for BSSC Inter Level vacancy 2025 through the official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the registration process will begin on October 15 and end on November 27. This recruitment aims to fill a total of 23175 intermediate-level posts, including 10,976 new vacancies added to the previously announced 12,199 posts. Of total vacancies, 7394 seats are reserved for female candidates. Get complete details on Bihar Inter Level Vacancy along with recruitment notification pdf here.

Bihar Inter Level Vacancy 2025 Notification Out

BSSC issued the official Bihar Inter Level Notification 2025 for 23175 vacancies on its website. Candidates who have passed class 12th can submit their applications from October 15 onwards. The last date to apply online is November 27. Selection of candidates will be based on their performance in Prelims and Mains exams. Candidates are advised to go through the BSSC Inter Level Notification 2025 PDF to know about eligibility, salary, syllabus and more.

BSSC Inter Level Notification 2025 PDF

Download here

BSSC Inter Level Notification 2025 Overview

BSSC Inter Level is a state-level exam which is being conducted to fill 23,175 vacancies.

BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025: Key Highlights

Recruitment Organization

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)

Post Name

Inter Level Posts

Vacancy

23,175

Education Qualification

10+2 (Intermediate)

Age Limit

18 To 37 Years

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains, Document Verification & others

Job Location

Bihar

Official Website

bssc.bihar.gov.in

BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025: What is the Eligibility for Bihar Inter State Level Vacancy?

Candidates applying for the BSSC Inter Level Vacancy must possess the required educational qualification and fall within the prescribed age limit.

  • Educational Qualification: They should have passed Intermediate (10+2) or an equivalent qualification from a recognised board.

  • Age Limit: The minimum age is 18 years. The upper age limit varies according to category and government rules.

Bihar BSSC Inter Level Important Dates 2025

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission rolled out the BSSC Inter Level Notification on 27th September. Candidates can check the important dates in the table below to avoid missing any deadline.

BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025 Important Dates
Notification Release Date 27 September 2025
Online Application Starts 15 October 2025
Last Date To Submit The Fee 25 November 2025
Last Date To Apply 27 November 2025

BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025 Post-wise

A total of 23175 vacancies for various intermediate-level posts have been announced. Check the post-wise Bihar Inter Level Vacancy details in the table below.

Posts

Vacancies

Reserved for Females

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)

22,072

7,124

Clerk-cum-Typist

4

1

Junior Regional Investigator

534

81

Animal Husbandry Helper

549

184

Bench Clerk

16

4

Total

23,175

7,394

BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Inter Level 2025 Apply Online” link. 

Step 3: Complete the registration by entering details such as name, mobile number, email ID, domicile status, and reservation category.

Step 4: Log in to your account. 

Step 5: Fill in the application form, and upload the required documents, including photograph and a signature.

Step 6: Pay the application fee as per category.

Step 7: Recheck the application form, submit it, and take a printout for future reference.

BSSC Inter Level 2025 Selection Process

As per the official BSSC Inter Level Notification, candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in three stages. They need to qualify each stage to proceed to the subsequent stage. These three stages are:

  1. Preliminary Examination

  2. Mains Examination

  3. Document Verification

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News