BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025 Notification Out for 23,175 Vacancies - Check Apply Online Date, Post Details and More

BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the official notification for the Inter-Level Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2025. A total of 23,175 vacancies are up for grabs. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for BSSC Inter Level vacancy 2025 through the official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in. As per the official notification, the registration process will begin on October 15 and end on November 27. This recruitment aims to fill a total of 23175 intermediate-level posts, including 10,976 new vacancies added to the previously announced 12,199 posts. Of total vacancies, 7394 seats are reserved for female candidates. Get complete details on Bihar Inter Level Vacancy along with recruitment notification pdf here. Bihar Inter Level Vacancy 2025 Notification Out

BSSC issued the official Bihar Inter Level Notification 2025 for 23175 vacancies on its website. Candidates who have passed class 12th can submit their applications from October 15 onwards. The last date to apply online is November 27. Selection of candidates will be based on their performance in Prelims and Mains exams. Candidates are advised to go through the BSSC Inter Level Notification 2025 PDF to know about eligibility, salary, syllabus and more. BSSC Inter Level Notification 2025 PDF Download here BSSC Inter Level Notification 2025 Overview BSSC Inter Level is a state-level exam which is being conducted to fill 23,175 vacancies. BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025: Key Highlights Recruitment Organization Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) Post Name Inter Level Posts Vacancy 23,175 Education Qualification 10+2 (Intermediate) Age Limit 18 To 37 Years Selection Process Prelims, Mains, Document Verification & others Job Location Bihar Official Website bssc.bihar.gov.in

BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025: What is the Eligibility for Bihar Inter State Level Vacancy? Candidates applying for the BSSC Inter Level Vacancy must possess the required educational qualification and fall within the prescribed age limit. Educational Qualification: They should have passed Intermediate (10+2) or an equivalent qualification from a recognised board.

Age Limit: The minimum age is 18 years. The upper age limit varies according to category and government rules. Bihar BSSC Inter Level Important Dates 2025 The Bihar Staff Selection Commission rolled out the BSSC Inter Level Notification on 27th September. Candidates can check the important dates in the table below to avoid missing any deadline. BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025 Important Dates Notification Release Date 27 September 2025 Online Application Starts 15 October 2025 Last Date To Submit The Fee 25 November 2025 Last Date To Apply 27 November 2025

BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025 Post-wise A total of 23175 vacancies for various intermediate-level posts have been announced. Check the post-wise Bihar Inter Level Vacancy details in the table below. Posts Vacancies Reserved for Females Lower Division Clerk (LDC) 22,072 7,124 Clerk-cum-Typist 4 1 Junior Regional Investigator 534 81 Animal Husbandry Helper 549 184 Bench Clerk 16 4 Total 23,175 7,394 BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025: How to Apply Step 1: Visit the official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in. Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Inter Level 2025 Apply Online” link. Step 3: Complete the registration by entering details such as name, mobile number, email ID, domicile status, and reservation category. Step 4: Log in to your account. Step 5: Fill in the application form, and upload the required documents, including photograph and a signature.