NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Seat Allotment Delayed; Check Official Schedule Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment List soon. According to the official notice released on the website, the Round 3 seat allotment result will be released on 11th October, 2025. The processing of seat allotment will be done from October 10 to 11, 2025, after which the candidates will be able to check their allotment and download the letter from the official website for counselling.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important information related to NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment letter: