NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Seat Allotment Delayed; Check Official Schedule Here

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 9, 2025, 15:52 IST

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The MCC will soon release the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment List on October 11, 2025. Candidates will be able to check their allotment and download the letter from the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Key Points

  • Candidates will need to download the letter from the official website at mcc.nic.in.
  • Students will need to enter their NEET UG Roll number and password to check the letter.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment List soon. According to the official notice released on the website, the Round 3 seat allotment result will be released on 11th October, 2025. The processing of seat allotment will be done from October 10 to 11, 2025, after which the candidates will be able to check their allotment and download the letter from the official website for counselling. 

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

The following table carries the important information related to NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment letter:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment List

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name 

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

mcc.nic.in

Stream 

Medical

Dental 

Programmes 

MBBS

BDS

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Round 3 seat allotment release date

October 11, 2025

Credentials 

NEET UG Roll Number

Password

NEET UG Counselling Official Schedule

How to Download NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Letter?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download their NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Letter on the official website on October 11, 2025: 

  1. Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘UG Medical’
  3. Scroll down to press on ‘New Registration 2025’ under ‘Candidate Activity Board’
  4. Enter your NEET UG Roll Number and Password
  5. Solve the case sensitive captcha code and press on ‘Sign In’ button
  6. In the dashboard, head to the link for registration 
  7. Check your allotment letter and download for verification purpose later

DIRECT LINK - NEET UG Counselling 2025 Candidate Registration 

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

