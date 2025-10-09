NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Seat Allotment Delayed; Check Official Schedule Here

Key Points
- NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment List on October 11, 2025.
- Candidates will need to download the letter from the official website at mcc.nic.in.
- Students will need to enter their NEET UG Roll number and password to check the letter.
NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment List soon. According to the official notice released on the website, the Round 3 seat allotment result will be released on 11th October, 2025. The processing of seat allotment will be done from October 10 to 11, 2025, after which the candidates will be able to check their allotment and download the letter from the official website for counselling.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important information related to NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment letter:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment List
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Board name
|
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
mcc.nic.in
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|
Programmes
|
MBBS
BDS
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
|
Round 3 seat allotment release date
|
October 11, 2025
|
Credentials
|
NEET UG Roll Number
Password
NEET UG Counselling Official Schedule
How to Download NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Letter?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download their NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Letter on the official website on October 11, 2025:
- Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘UG Medical’
- Scroll down to press on ‘New Registration 2025’ under ‘Candidate Activity Board’
- Enter your NEET UG Roll Number and Password
- Solve the case sensitive captcha code and press on ‘Sign In’ button
- In the dashboard, head to the link for registration
- Check your allotment letter and download for verification purpose later
DIRECT LINK - NEET UG Counselling 2025 Candidate Registration
