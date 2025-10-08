JKBOSE Exam Date Sheet 2025 For Class 11th, 12th Released; Direct link to Download PDF Here

JKBOSE Class 11, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the JK Board Class 11, 12 Examination 2025 date sheet today, October 8, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website of the board at jkbose.nic.in to check the date sheet.

JKBOSE Class 11, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details of JKBOSE Class 11, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2025: