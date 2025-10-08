JKBOSE Exam Date Sheet 2025 For Class 11th, 12th Released; Direct link to Download PDF Here

Key Points
- JKBOSE Class 11, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2025 released today, October 8, 2025.
- Candidates can check on the official website at jkbose.nic.in.
- Students do not need to enter any credentials to check the PDF.
JKBOSE Class 11, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the JK Board Class 11, 12 Examination 2025 date sheet today, October 8, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website of the board at jkbose.nic.in to check the date sheet.
JKBOSE Class 11, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details of JKBOSE Class 11, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
JKBOSE Class 11, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2025
|
Board name
|
Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
jkbose.nic.in
|
State
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
Classes
|
11
12
|
Exam dates
|
Class 11: November 19 - December 13, 2025
Class 12: November 8 - December 3, 2025
In a notification released earlier, the board declared the JKBOSE Class 10 board exams to be scheduled for November 3 to November 27, 2025. This year, the board has also given a 15 percent syllabus relaxation for all board examinations.
How to Check JKBOSE Class 11, 12 Date Sheet 2025?
Students will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the date sheet:
- Visit the official website at jkbose.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link for JKBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2025 (October-November Session)
- Check and download for exam reference
