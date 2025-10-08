RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
JKBOSE Exam Date Sheet 2025 For Class 11th, 12th Released; Direct link to Download PDF Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 8, 2025, 20:03 IST

JKBOSE Class 11, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2025: The JKBOSE has released the JK Board Class 11, 12 Examination 2025 date sheet today, October 8, 2025 on the official website at jkbose.nic.in.

Key Points

  • JKBOSE Class 11, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2025 released today, October 8, 2025.
  • Candidates can check on the official website at jkbose.nic.in.
  • Students do not need to enter any credentials to check the PDF.

JKBOSE Class 11, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the JK Board Class 11, 12 Examination 2025 date sheet today, October 8, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website of the board at jkbose.nic.in to check the date sheet. 

JKBOSE Class 11, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details of JKBOSE Class 11, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

JKBOSE Class 11, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2025

Board name 

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

jkbose.nic.in

State 

Jammu and Kashmir

Classes 

11

12

Exam dates 

Class 11: November 19 - December 13, 2025

Class 12: November 8 - December 3, 2025

In a notification released earlier, the board declared the JKBOSE Class 10 board exams to be scheduled for November 3 to November 27, 2025. This year, the board has also given a 15 percent syllabus relaxation for all board examinations.

How to Check JKBOSE Class 11, 12 Date Sheet 2025?

Students will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the date sheet:

  1. Visit the official website at jkbose.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the link for JKBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2025 (October-November Session)
  3. Check and download for exam reference

