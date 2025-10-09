JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registrations Begin Soon, Registration Link at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Key Points
- JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registrations to be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Aadhar Card mandatory when applying for JEE Main 2026
- JEE Main 2026 Session 1 in January and Session 2 in April 2026
JEE Main 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency will be releasing the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 official notification soon. According to the notification issued earlier by the agency, the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 official notification will be issued in October 2025. Candidates preparing to apply for the engineering entrance examinations can visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in to check the official notification.
This year, JEE Main 2026 will be held in January and April 2026. The exams will be held across multiple days for the engineering candidates. The official notification issued by NTA states that the JEE Main 2026 exam notification will be released in October 2025. The registrations are set to commence towards the last week of October. A confirmation regarding the same is expected in the coming days. Candidates preparing for the engineering entrance exams are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.
JEE Mains 2026 Registration Date and Time
The JEE Main 2026 registration and application process will be available on the official website soon. Candidates interested in applying for the engineering programmes must complete the registration with all required documents within the given deadline.
JEE Main 2026 Registration Process
The JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration link will be available on the official website soon. To register for the entrance exams, students must have a valid email ID and mobile number ready with them. Follow the steps provided below to apply for the exams
Step 1: Visit the official website for JEE Main 2026
Step 2: Click on the session 1 registration link
Step 3: Login with the required details
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload necessary documents
Step 6: Submit the application fee
Step 7: Save and click on submit
JEE Main 2026 Registration Fee
The category-wise fee details for JEE Main 2026 will be announced by the board in the official notification. Given below is the fee details from the previous year
General: Rs 1,000 (male), Rs 800 (female)
EWS/OBC: Rs 900 (male), Rs 800 (female)
SC/ST/PwD: Rs 500
Third Gender: Rs 500
