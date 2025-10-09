JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registrations Begin Soon, Registration Link at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency will be releasing the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 official notification soon. According to the notification issued earlier by the agency, the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 official notification will be issued in October 2025. Candidates preparing to apply for the engineering entrance examinations can visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in to check the official notification.

This year, JEE Main 2026 will be held in January and April 2026. The exams will be held across multiple days for the engineering candidates. The official notification issued by NTA states that the JEE Main 2026 exam notification will be released in October 2025. The registrations are set to commence towards the last week of October. A confirmation regarding the same is expected in the coming days. Candidates preparing for the engineering entrance exams are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.