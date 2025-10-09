NMAT 2025 Registration till October 10; Direct Link to Apply Here

Key Points
- NMAT 2025 Registration to close tomorrow, October 10, 2025.
- The board will close the exam scheduling on October 14, 2025.
- Candidates can choose the exam date from November 5 to December 19, 2025.
NMAT 2025 Registration: The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) will close the NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) 2025 registration tomorrow, October 10, 2025. The board will close the exam scheduling on October 14, 2025. Candidates can choose the exam date from November 5 to December 19, 2025.
GMAT 2025 Key Highlights
The following table has all the necessary information related to GMAt 2025 registrations:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
NMAT 2025 Registration
|
Exam name
|
NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT)
|
Board name
|
Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC)
|
Conducting body
|
Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Stream
|
Business
|
Registration last date
|
October 10, 2025
|
Accepting institutions
|
84 (India: 57 colleges, South Africa: 10, Philippines: 8, Nigeria: 7, Morocco: 1, Hungary: 1)
GMAT 2025 Registration Important Points
- GMAC will hold the NMAT retake registration window November 6, 2025 onwards.
- Candidates who take the first attempt at NMAT will be able to access the NMAT retake registration window.
- Candidates are allowed to appear for the NMAT exam thrice within the test window.
- While filling the NMAT application form, candidates can choose up to five colleges to send their score report.
- Selecting more than five colleges to share NMAT score reports requires candidates to pay an additional fee.
- Besides applying for the NMAT exam, candidates have to complete the registration process of their preferred participating colleges.
- All NMAT participating colleges have a dedicated registration window for admissions via NMAT or other MBA entrance exams.
