NMAT 2025 Registration till October 10; Direct Link to Apply Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 9, 2025, 20:33 IST

NMAT 2025 Registration: The NMAT 2025 registration closes tomorrow, October 10, 2025, and exam scheduling closes on October 14, 2025. Candidates can take the exam between November 5 and December 19, 2025.

NMAT 2025 Registration to close tomorrow, October 10, 2025.
Key Points

  • NMAT 2025 Registration to close tomorrow, October 10, 2025.
  • The board will close the exam scheduling on October 14, 2025.
  • Candidates can choose the exam date from November 5 to December 19, 2025.

NMAT 2025 Registration: The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) will close the NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) 2025 registration tomorrow, October 10, 2025. The board will close the exam scheduling on October 14, 2025. Candidates can choose the exam date from November 5 to December 19, 2025.

GMAT 2025 Key Highlights 

The following table has all the necessary information related to GMAt 2025 registrations: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name

NMAT 2025 Registration

Exam name 

NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT)

Board name 

Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC)

Conducting body 

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS)

Academic year 

2025-26

Stream 

Business 

Registration last date 

October 10, 2025

Accepting institutions 

84 (India: 57 colleges, South Africa: 10, Philippines: 8, Nigeria: 7, Morocco: 1, Hungary: 1)

DIRECT LINK - NMAT Registration 2025

DIRECT LINK - NMAT Login 2025

GMAT 2025 Registration Important Points 

  • GMAC will hold the NMAT retake registration window November 6, 2025 onwards.
  • Candidates who take the first attempt at NMAT will be able to access the NMAT retake registration window.
  • Candidates are allowed to appear for the NMAT exam thrice within the test window.
  • While filling the NMAT application form, candidates can choose up to five colleges to send their score report.
  • Selecting more than five colleges to share NMAT score reports requires candidates to pay an additional fee.
  • Besides applying for the NMAT exam, candidates have to complete the registration process of their preferred participating colleges.
  • All NMAT participating colleges have a dedicated registration window for admissions via NMAT or other MBA entrance exams.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

