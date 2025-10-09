CG Vyapam Constable Result 2025 Declared at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in, Check Final Result and Scorecard PDF Link Here

The CG Vyapam Constable Result 2025 has officially been declared on October 9, 2025. Candidates can check their results online by visiting the official website, vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in. Many aspirants who appeared for the exam are now looking forward to downloading the CG Police Constable Result 2025 PDF. The recruitment process for CG Police Constable is conducted in three stages, written examination, physical test, and medical test. The CG Vyapam Police Constable Exam 2025 was held on September 14, 2025. This article provides the complete details about the CG Vyapam Constable Result 2025, including how to check the merit list and other important updates. CG Vyapam Constable Result 2025 The CG Vyapam Constable Result 2025 has been officially published by the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam). Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their result on the official website, vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in. The result is released in the form of a PDF merit list, which contains the names and roll numbers of qualified candidates.

The selection process for the Chhattisgarh Police Constable includes three important stages – written examination, physical efficiency test, and medical examination. Candidates who clear the written test are shortlisted for the next rounds. The CG Vyapam Constable Result 2025 PDF helps candidates know whether they are eligible for the physical and medical tests. CG Vyapam Constable Result 2025 PDF Link The CG Vyapam Constable Result 2025 is now available online. Candidates can directly access the result PDF through the official website. Below is the direct link to check and download the Chhattisgarh Police Constable Result 2025 for quick access. Click Here to Download the CG Vyapam Constable Result 2025 PDF CG Vyapam Constable Result 2025 Important Dates The CG Vyapam Constable Result 2025 PDF has made available on the official website, vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the important result-related dates in the table given below.

Events Dates Chhattisgarh Police Constable 2025 Written Exam September 14, 2025 Chhattisgarh Police Constable Result 2025 October 9, 2025 Physical Test Result 2025 To be announced Medical Test Result 2025 To be announced Document Verification 2025 To be announced How to Check the CG Vyapam Constable Result 2025 PDF? The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) publishes the CG Vyapam Constable Result 2025 along with the merit list in PDF format. Candidates can follow the step-by-step process below to download their results easily: Step 1: Visit the official website, cgpolice.gov.in or vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in. Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab “CG Police Constable Result 2025.” Step 3: Select the result link displayed for the Chhattisgarh Police Constable Exam 2025.

Step 4: Enter your registered number, password, and captcha code to log in. Step 5: The CG Police Constable Result 2025 PDF will appear on the screen. Step 6: Download and save the result for future use. Also Check: CG Vyapam Ward Boy and Ward Aaya Admit Card 2025 CG Vyapam Constable Result 2025 Merit List The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) releases the Chhattisgarh Police Constable Result 2025 along with the merit list on its official website, vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the CG Police Constable Merit List 2025 to know whether they have qualified for the next stage of the selection process. The Chhattisgarh Police Constable Result 2025 Merit List PDF includes the names of candidates who have cleared the written exam and are shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).