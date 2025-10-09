RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
CG Vyapam Constable Result 2025 Declared at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in, Check Final Result and Scorecard PDF Link Here

By Mridula Sharma
Oct 9, 2025, 22:01 IST

CG Vyapam Constable Result 2025 has been officially declared by CG Vyapam on October 9, 2025. Candidates can download the CG Vyapam Constable Result 2025 PDF and check their merit list status online. The result highlights qualified candidates for the next stages, including the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), medical test, and document verification.

CG Vyapam Constable Result 2025 Declared at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in
CG Vyapam Constable Result 2025 Declared at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in

The CG Vyapam Constable Result 2025 has officially been declared on October 9, 2025. Candidates can check their results online by visiting the official website, vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in. Many aspirants who appeared for the exam are now looking forward to downloading the CG Police Constable Result 2025 PDF.

The recruitment process for CG Police Constable is conducted in three stages, written examination, physical test, and medical test. The CG Vyapam Police Constable Exam 2025 was held on September 14, 2025. This article provides the complete details about the CG Vyapam Constable Result 2025, including how to check the merit list and other important updates.

CG Vyapam Constable Result 2025

The CG Vyapam Constable Result 2025 has been officially published by the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam). Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their result on the official website, vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in. The result is released in the form of a PDF merit list, which contains the names and roll numbers of qualified candidates.

The selection process for the Chhattisgarh Police Constable includes three important stages – written examination, physical efficiency test, and medical examination. Candidates who clear the written test are shortlisted for the next rounds. The CG Vyapam Constable Result 2025 PDF helps candidates know whether they are eligible for the physical and medical tests.

CG Vyapam Constable Result 2025 PDF Link

The CG Vyapam Constable Result 2025 is now available online. Candidates can directly access the result PDF through the official website. Below is the direct link to check and download the Chhattisgarh Police Constable Result 2025 for quick access.

Click Here to Download the CG Vyapam Constable Result 2025 PDF

CG Vyapam Constable Result 2025 Important Dates

The CG Vyapam Constable Result 2025 PDF has made available on the official website, vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the important result-related dates in the table given below.

Events

Dates

Chhattisgarh Police Constable 2025 Written Exam

September 14, 2025

Chhattisgarh Police Constable Result 2025

October 9, 2025

Physical Test Result 2025

To be announced

Medical Test Result 2025

To be announced

Document Verification 2025

To be announced

How to Check the CG Vyapam Constable Result 2025 PDF?

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) publishes the CG Vyapam Constable Result 2025 along with the merit list in PDF format. Candidates can follow the step-by-step process below to download their results easily:

Step 1: Visit the official website, cgpolice.gov.in or vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab “CG Police Constable Result 2025.”

Step 3: Select the result link displayed for the Chhattisgarh Police Constable Exam 2025.

Step 4: Enter your registered number, password, and captcha code to log in.

Step 5: The CG Police Constable Result 2025 PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the result for future use.

CG Vyapam Constable Result 2025 Merit List

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) releases the Chhattisgarh Police Constable Result 2025 along with the merit list on its official website, vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the CG Police Constable Merit List 2025 to know whether they have qualified for the next stage of the selection process.

The Chhattisgarh Police Constable Result 2025 Merit List PDF includes the names of candidates who have cleared the written exam and are shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The following are the details mentioned in the CG Vyapam Constable Result 2025 PDF:

  • Roll number of the candidate

  • Qualifying status and marks obtained

  • Percentage of marks scored

  • Category-wise rank of the candidate

