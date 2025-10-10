This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 10 October

Every day has a story hidden in time. What happened on October 10 through the ages? On this date, we've seen wars and revolts, discoveries and resignations, the birth of nations and endings of eras. In 680, the Battle of Karbala carved deep memories in history. In 1767, Mason and Dixon completed their famous boundary survey. In 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy opened its gates. In 1911, a revolution erupted in China's Wuchang. Fiji won independence in 1970. Vice President Spiro Agnew resigned in 1973. In 1985, the legendary filmmaker Orson Welles passed away. And in 2010, the Netherlands Antilles ceased to exist. In this article, we'll travel through time on October 10, noting pivotal events, surprising turns, and lasting legacies.
1767 – Mason and Dixon Draw a Line
- On October 10, 1767, English surveyors Charles Mason and Jeremiah Dixon completed their boundary survey between Pennsylvania and Maryland.
- The Mason-Dixon Line settled a long-running border dispute between the Penn and Calvert families.
- It later became a symbolic divider between the North and the South in the United States.
1845 – U.S. Naval Academy Opens
- On October 10, 1845, the United States Naval Academy opened in Annapolis, Maryland.
- It began with 50 midshipmen and seven professors.
- Courses included mathematics, navigation, gunnery, chemistry, and French.
- It was first called the Naval School but became the U.S. Naval Academy in 1850.
1877 – Colonel George Custer's Funeral
- On October 10, 1877, the U.S. Army held a funeral for Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer at West Point.
- Custer had been killed the previous year at the Battle of the Little Bighorn.
- His body was returned east and buried with full military honours at the academy.
1935 – Porgy and Bess Premieres on Broadway
- On October 10, 1935, George Gershwin's opera Porgy and Bess premiered on Broadway.
- The opera told the story of African American life in Charleston's Catfish Row.
- It became one of America's greatest operas, featuring songs like "Summertime".
1940 – St Paul's Cathedral Bombed
- On October 10, 1940, during the Battle of Britain, the German Luftwaffe launched a heavy nighttime air raid on London.
- A bomb pierced the dome of St Paul's Cathedral, destroying the high altar.
- It was one of the few times the cathedral suffered severe damage during the Blitz.
1954 – Viet Minh Takes Control in North Vietnam
- On October 10, 1954, the Viet Minh formally took control of Hanoi and North Vietnam.
- The event ended French colonial rule in the region.
- It marked a significant turning point that later led to the Vietnam War.
1957 – Eisenhower Apologises to African Diplomat
- On October 10, 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower apologised to Ghana's Finance Minister Komla Agbeli Gbedemah.
- The minister had been refused service at a restaurant in Delaware because of racial segregation.
- Eisenhower's apology helped draw attention to racial injustice in the U.S.
1971 – London Bridge Reopens in Arizona
- On October 10, 1971, London Bridge was reopened in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
- It had been dismantled in London and shipped across the Atlantic for reconstruction.
- The bridge, used in Britain for over 600 years, still features lampposts made from melted cannons captured from Napoleon's army in 1815.
1973 – Vice President Agnew Resigns
- On October 10, 1973, U.S. Vice President Spiro Agnew resigned from office.
- He pleaded no contest to tax evasion in exchange for dropping corruption charges.
- Agnew was fined $10,000 and placed on probation.
- His resignation came less than a year before President Nixon's own downfall.
1985 – Hijacking of the Achille Lauro
- On October 10, 1985, U.S. Navy fighter jets intercepted an EgyptAir plane carrying the hijackers of the Italian cruise ship Achille Lauro.
- The plane was forced to land in Sicily, where Italian and American forces surrounded it.
- The hijackers, members of the Palestinian Liberation Front, had murdered passenger Leon Klinghoffer.
- They were arrested after tense negotiations between the two nations.
1987 – Here I Go Again Tops the Charts
- On October 10, 1987, English rock band Whitesnake reached number one on the Billboard charts with "Here I Go Again".
- The song became iconic thanks to its popular music video featuring actress Tawny Kitaen.
- It remains one of the biggest hits of the 1980s.
1991 – Postal Worker Commits Mass Murder
- On October 10, 1991, former postal worker Joseph Harris killed four people in Ridgewood, New Jersey.
- He murdered his former supervisor and her fiancé before attacking a post office.
- After a long standoff, police captured Harris.
2004 – Superman Actor Christopher Reeve Dies
- On October 10, 2004, actor Christopher Reeve, best known for portraying Superman, died at age 52.
- He had been paralysed in a 1995 horse-riding accident.
- After the accident, he became an advocate for spinal cord research and disability rights.
2010 – Netherlands Antilles Dissolved
- On October 10, 2010, the Netherlands Antilles officially ceased to exist as a political entity.
- The Caribbean islands were reorganised within the Kingdom of the Netherlands.
- Curaçao and Sint Maarten became autonomous countries, while other islands gained special municipality status.
2014 – Malala Yousafzai Wins Nobel Peace Prize
- On October 10, 2014, 17-year-old Malala Yousafzai won the Nobel Peace Prize.
- She was honoured for her brave campaign for girls' education in Pakistan and around the world.
- Malala became the youngest Nobel laureate in history.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on October 10?
October 10 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day
- Harold Pinter (1930–2008): British playwright and Nobel laureate, known for The Homecoming and Betrayal.
- Thelonious Monk (1917–1982): American jazz pianist and composer of "'Round Midnight."
- Helen Hayes (1900–1993): "First Lady of the American Theatre," winner of two Academy Awards.
Notable Deaths on October 10
- Yul Brynner (1920–1985): Russian-born actor best known for The King and I and The Ten Commandments.
- Orson Welles (1915–1985): Legendary filmmaker, actor, and writer, famous for Citizen Kane.
- Sir Ralph Richardson (1902–1983): Celebrated English stage and film actor known for his Shakespearean performances.
