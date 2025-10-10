This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 10 October

Every day has a story hidden in time. What happened on October 10 through the ages? On this date, we've seen wars and revolts, discoveries and resignations, the birth of nations and endings of eras. In 680, the Battle of Karbala carved deep memories in history. In 1767, Mason and Dixon completed their famous boundary survey. In 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy opened its gates. In 1911, a revolution erupted in China's Wuchang. Fiji won independence in 1970. Vice President Spiro Agnew resigned in 1973. In 1985, the legendary filmmaker Orson Welles passed away. And in 2010, the Netherlands Antilles ceased to exist. In this article, we'll travel through time on October 10, noting pivotal events, surprising turns, and lasting legacies.

What Happened On This Day—October 10?

Here's what happened in history on October 10: