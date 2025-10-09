OICL Assistant Result 2025 Released at orientalinsurance.org.in, Download Tier 1 Prelims Result PDF - Link Here

OICL Assistant Result 2025: The Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) has declared the OICL Assistant Result 2025 for the Tier I Preliminary Examination on its official website. The result pdf consists of the roll number of the candidates qualified in Phase I exam. All those candidates shortlisted in the Phase I are able to appear in the Phase II round which will be held on October 28, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the Assistant Class III cadre post exam can now download the result pdf at the official website at orientalinsurance.org.in.

The OICL Assistant Prelims exam was held on September 7, 2025. You can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-

OICL Assistant Result 2025 Download

The OICL Assistant Result 2025 link has been activated on the official website, orientalinsurance.org.in. However you can download the result directly through the link given below-