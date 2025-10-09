OICL Assistant Result 2025 Released at orientalinsurance.org.in, Download Tier 1 Prelims Result PDF - Link Here

OICL Assistant Result 2025: The Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) has declared the OICL Assistant Result 2025 for the Tier I Preliminary Examination on its official website. The result pdf consists of the roll number of the candidates qualified in Phase I exam. All those candidates shortlisted in the Phase I are able to appear in the Phase II round which will be held on October 28, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the Assistant Class III cadre post exam can now download the result pdf at the official website at orientalinsurance.org.in.
The OICL Assistant Prelims exam was held on September 7, 2025. You can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-
OICL Assistant Result 2025 Download
The OICL Assistant Result 2025 link has been activated on the official website, orientalinsurance.org.in. However you can download the result directly through the link given below-
|
OICL Assistant Result 2025
|
OICL Assistant Result 2025
OICL Assistant Result 2025: Overview
A total of 500 Assistant posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Candidates can check the table below for OICL Assistant Result 2025 details-
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL)
|
Post Name
|
Assistant (Class III cadre)
|
Total Vacancies
|
500+ (as per official notification)
|
Result Release Date
|
09 October 2025
|
Mains Exam Date
|
28 October, 2025
|
Mode of Result
|
PDF Format
|
Official Website
|
orientalinsurance.org.in
How to Download OICL Assistant Result 2025?
Candidates can download the OICL Assistant Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided on the official website. You can follow the simple steps listed below to download the OICL Assistant Result 2025
- Visit the official website, orientalinsurance.org.in
- On the homepage, navigate to the “Careers” section.
- Now click on the link for “OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025”.
- Select “Download Prelims Result”.
- Click on the pdf link and the result pdf will be displayed on the screen
- Verify all the details printed on the OICL Result.
- Check your roll number.
OICL Assistant Result 2025 Marks and Cut Off
As per the short notice released, the OICL will upload the Mark-sheet & cut-offs for the Tier I (Preliminary) examination in due course of time on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified in prelims exam are able to appear in Mains exam which is scheduled on October 28, 2025. The OICL will upload the details of the Category wise Cut off and marks obtained by the candidates in due course of time on its official website.
OICL Assistant Result 2025 What's Next
As per the selection process for Assistant Posts, the candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in online tests (Preliminary & Main Examination). Candidates qualifying in the Main Examination will be further shortlisted for Regional Language Test before the final selection. All those candidates who have qualified in prelims exam are able to appear in Mains exam which is scheduled on October 28, 2025. Separate call letters will be issued for Tier II examinations and should be downloaded by the candidates form the link provided in the Company’s website https://www.orientalinsurance.org.in at appropriate time.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation