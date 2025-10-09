IPPB GDS Executive Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 348 Posts - Check Apply Online, Eligibility and More

IPPB Recruitment 2025: The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has released the IPPB Recruitment 2025 notification to recruit eligible candidates for 348 executive posts. Interested and eligible can apply online between October 9 and October 29, 2025.

To be eligible for IPPB Recruitment 2025 candidates must have completed graduation from recognised university and the age of candidate must be between 20 and 35 years IPPB Recruitment 2025 The IPPB Recruitment 2025 has been started for engagement of gramin dak sevak from

department of posts to ippb as executive. Candidates can apply online between October 9 and October 29, 2025 and the selections of candidates will be done purely on the basis of marks secured by candidates in graduation., However, bank can conduct the online test if needed. Before applying candidates are advised to ensure that they fulfil the stipulated eligibility criteria otherwise their application will be summarily rejected.

IPPB Notification 2025: PDF Download Candidates interested in applying for IPPB Executive vacancy 2025 candidates must read the official notification pdf which contains the detailed eligibility criteria such as educational qualification, age limit, application fees, selection process, etc. Click on the direct link below for IPPB Notification 2025 PDF. IPPB Notification 2025 PDF Download IPPB Recruitment 2025 Notification: Key Highlights IPPB has released the notification for the recruitment of 348 Gramin Dak Sevaks on engagement from DoP to perform direct sales and related activities at various offices of the Bank as per the requirements of the Bank. Check the details below IPPB Recruitment 2025 Key Highlight Total Vacancies: 348 posts

Name of Post: Executive

Application Mode: Online at ippbonline.com

Application Dates: October 9 and October 29, 2025

Selection Process: Merit List

IPPB Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria Before applying for the announced vacancies of IPPB Recruitment 2025 candidates must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility criteria. Check the details below for eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have completed graduation in any discipline (Regular /Distance Learning) from University/ Institution/ Board recognized by the Government of India (or) approved by a Government Regulatory Body.

Age Limit: Age of candidate must be between 20 and 35 years and the cutoff date of measuring the date is August 1, 2025. How to Apply for IPPB Recruitment 2025 Online Candidates can apply online after visiting the official website, ippbonline.com. Check the step by step procedure below Visit the official website, ippbonline.com and click on the “Careers” section.

Now click on the apply online button of IPPB Executive Recruitment 2025

Now fill the online application form by providing the details such as personal and academic details.

Upload the required documents such as photo, signature and other relevant documents.

Pay the category wise application wise and submit the application form.

Download the application form and take a print out for future reference.