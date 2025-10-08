MPSC Group C Notification 2025 Released at 938 Posts at mpsc.gov.in, Check Apply Online Date and More

MPSC Group C Notification 2025: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has officially released the MPSC Group C Notification 2025, with 938 vacancies across various departments. The MPSC Group notification 2025 has been released on the official website, mpsc.gov.in on October 7, 2025 for posts such as Clerk-Typist, Tax Assistant, Industry Inspector, and Technical Assistant. These roles fall under the non-gazetted category and are crucial for the day-to-day functioning of Maharashtra’s administrative machinery.

Candidates interested in applying for MPSC Group C Advertisement must have completed the graduation and must be between 18 and 38 years of age. Candidates will be selected on the basis of Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Skill Test (where applicable). Candidates can apply online between October 7 and October 27, 2025 and the prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 4, 2026.

Detail Information Recruiting Body Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Notification Release Date 7th October 2025 Application Period 7th October to 27th October 2025 Prelims Exam Date 4th January 2026 Posts Included Clerk-Typist, Tax Assistant, Industry Inspector, Technical Assistant Selection Process Prelims Mains Skill Test Official Website mpsc.gov.in Eligibility Graduation in any discipline (specific posts may require technical qualifications) Age Limit 18 to 38 years (age relaxation as per category norms)

MPSC Group C Notification 2025: PDF Download Candidates interested in applying for MPSC Group C Vacancy 2025 must read out the official notification PDF thoroughly before applying to ensure they meet all criteria such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process, application fees, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the MPSC Group C Notification 2025 PDF MPSC Group C Notification 2025 PDF Download MPSC Group C Post List & Department-Wise Breakdown MPSC Group C vacancy 2025 has been released for various posts such as clerk typist, tax assistant, industry inspector, etc. Check the table below for Post wise vacancy distribution Post Name Vacancies Clerk-Typist 852 Tax Assistant 73 Industry Inspector 09 Technical Assistant 04 Total 938

MPSC Group C Advertisement 2025: Eligibility Criteria Candidates interested in applying for MPSC Group C Notification 2025 should check the detailed eligibility criteria such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Check the details below.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must hold a graduate degree from a recognised university. However, certain group C posts in MPSC, like Technical Assistant or Industry Inspector, may require specialized qualifications in engineering or science disciplines.

Age Limit:

The age of candidates must be between 18 and 38 years of October 1, 2025. However relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates. How to Apply Online for MPSC Group C Recruitment 2025? Candidates can apply online after visiting the official website, mpsc.gov.in. Check the steps below to apply for MPSC Group C Recruitment 2025