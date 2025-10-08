MPSC Group C Notification 2025 Released at 938 Posts at mpsc.gov.in, Check Apply Online Date and More

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
By Mohd Salman
Oct 8, 2025, 18:32 IST

The MPSC Group C Notification 2025 released 938 vacancies across Maharashtra. Interested candidates can apply online between October 7 and October 27, 2025. Candidates must read the official notification to get the detailed eligibility criteria. Direct link to download the MPSC Group C Notification 2025 PDF.

MPSC Group C Notificaton 2025
MPSC Group C Notificaton 2025

MPSC Group C Notification 2025: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has officially released the MPSC Group C Notification 2025, with 938 vacancies across various departments. The MPSC Group notification 2025 has been released on the official website, mpsc.gov.in on October 7, 2025 for posts such as Clerk-Typist, Tax Assistant, Industry Inspector, and Technical Assistant. These roles fall under the non-gazetted category and are crucial for the day-to-day functioning of Maharashtra’s administrative machinery.
Candidates interested in applying for MPSC Group C Advertisement must have completed the graduation and must be between 18 and 38 years of age. Candidates will be selected on the basis of Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Skill Test (where applicable). Candidates can apply online between October 7 and October 27, 2025 and the prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 4, 2026.

MPSC Group C Advertisement 2025: Key Highlights

The MPSC advertisement for Group C services in Maharashtra Government has been released for 938 vacancies. Interested candidates apply online between October 7 and October 27, 2025. Check the table below for MPSC Group C Advertisement 2025 Key Highlights

Detail

Information

Recruiting Body

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)

Notification Release Date

7th October 2025

Application Period

7th October to 27th October 2025

Prelims Exam Date

4th January 2026

Posts Included

Clerk-Typist, Tax Assistant, Industry Inspector, Technical Assistant

Selection Process

Prelims

Mains

Skill Test

Official Website

mpsc.gov.in

Eligibility

Graduation in any discipline (specific posts may require technical qualifications)

Age Limit

18 to 38 years (age relaxation as per category norms)

MPSC Group C Notification 2025: PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying for MPSC Group C Vacancy 2025 must read out the official notification PDF thoroughly before applying to ensure they meet all criteria such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process, application fees, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the MPSC Group C Notification 2025 PDF

MPSC Group C Notification 2025

PDF Download

MPSC Group C Post List & Department-Wise Breakdown

MPSC Group C vacancy 2025 has been released for various posts such as clerk typist, tax assistant, industry inspector, etc. Check the table below for Post wise vacancy distribution

Post Name

Vacancies

Clerk-Typist

852

Tax Assistant

73

Industry Inspector

09

Technical Assistant

04

Total

938

MPSC Group C Advertisement 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for MPSC Group C Notification 2025 should check the detailed eligibility criteria such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Check the details below.
Educational Qualification:
Candidates must hold a graduate degree from a recognised university. However, certain group C posts in MPSC, like Technical Assistant or Industry Inspector, may require specialized qualifications in engineering or science disciplines.
Age Limit:
The age of candidates must be between 18 and 38 years of October 1, 2025. However relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates.

How to Apply Online for MPSC Group C Recruitment 2025?

Candidates can apply online after visiting the official website, mpsc.gov.in. Check the steps below to apply for MPSC Group C Recruitment 2025

  • Visit the official website, mpsc.gov.in
  • On the homepage click on the “MPSC Group C Advertisement 2025” link
  • Now register yourself using your email ID and mobile number
  • Fill the required information such as educational qualification, and contact details
  • Upload required documents such as photo, signature, certificates
  • Pay the required category wise application fee
  • Submit and download the confirmation page

