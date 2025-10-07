NLC India Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 1101 ITI Vacancies by Oct 27

Key Points
- NLC India has released 1101 ITI apprentice vacancies across trades like fitter, electrician, and wireman. Selection is based purely on marks in qualifying exams.
- Candidates must be 18–35 years old and hold a 2-year ITI certificate.
NLC India Apprenticeship Recruitment 2025: The Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) India Limited (NLCIL), a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Coal, has officially released notification for the engagement of apprentices in various disciplines such as fitter, electrician, wireman, carpenter, etc for 1101 positions.
Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply online between October 6 and October 27, 2025. Candidates will be selected purely on the basis of merit list which is prepared on marks obtained in qualifying exams
NLC India Apprenticeship Recruitment 2025: Notification PDF Download
Candidates interested in applying for NLC India Apprenticeship Recruitment 2025 must read the official notification pdf which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, selection procedure, application fees, detailed vacancies, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the NLC India Apprenticeship Notification 2025.
|
NLC India Apprentice Recruitment 2025
NLC India Apprenticeship Recruitment 2025: Overview
The NLC India Apprentice Recruitment 2025 online application process started on October 6, 2025 on the official website of NLC, nlcindia.in, and the candidates will be selected on the basis of marks score in qualifying exam. Check the table below for NLC India Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights of vacancies
|
Field Detail
|
Description
|
Organisation Name
|
Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited NLC
|
Vacancies
|
1101
|
Post Name
|
ITI Apprentices
|
Stipend Range
|
Rs 10,019 to Rs 12,524
|
Who can apply
|
Domiciles of Rajasthan
|
Duration of Apprenticeship
|
1 year
|
Mode of Application
|
Online Registration
|
Online Registration Window
|
06 October 2025, to 27 October 2025
|
Official Site for Online Application
|
www.nlcindia.in
Eligibility Criteria for NLC India Apprentice Recruitment 2025
Before applying for the announced vacancies of NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 candidates must ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility requirements such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below
Educational Qualification
Must have passed 10th standard and hold a 2-year ITI certificate in relevant trades.
Trades include Fitter, Electrician, Welder, COPA, Mechanic (Motor Vehicle), Wireman, and more.
Age Limit
Minimum age: 18 years
Maximum age: 35 years
Age relaxation: SC/ST – 5 years, OBC – 3 years, PwBD – 10 years
How to Apply for NLC India Apprentice Recruitment 2025?
Candidates can apply for NLC India Apprentice Recruitment 2025 after visiting the official website. Below we have provided the step by step procedure
- Visit the Official Website, nlcindia.in and navigate to the Careers section.
- Click on the apply online link of Apprentice Recruitment 2025
- Register yourself using email ID and mobile number.
- Enter personal details, educational qualifications, and upload scanned copies of documents.
- Verify all the details and click on the submit button and also take a printout for future reference.
