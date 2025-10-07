NLC India Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 1101 ITI Vacancies by Oct 27

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
By Mohd Salman
Oct 7, 2025, 19:14 IST

NLC India Apprenticeship Recruitment 2025: Apply for NLC India Apprenticeship Recruitment 2025 of 1101 ITI apprentice vacancies in trades like fitter, electrician, wireman. The online window is open between October 6 and October 27. Direct link to download notification pdf provided here

NLC India Recruiment 2025
Key Points

  • NLC India has released 1101 ITI apprentice vacancies across trades like fitter, electrician, and wireman. Selection is based purely on marks in qualifying exams.
  • Candidates must be 18–35 years old and hold a 2-year ITI certificate.

NLC India Apprenticeship Recruitment 2025: The Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) India Limited (NLCIL), a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Coal, has officially released notification for the engagement of apprentices in various disciplines such as fitter, electrician, wireman, carpenter, etc for 1101 positions.
Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply online between October 6 and October 27, 2025. Candidates will be selected purely on the basis of merit list which is prepared on marks obtained in qualifying exams

NLC India Apprenticeship Recruitment 2025: Notification PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying for NLC India Apprenticeship Recruitment 2025 must read the official notification pdf which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, selection procedure, application fees, detailed vacancies, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the NLC India Apprenticeship Notification 2025.

NLC India Apprenticeship Recruitment 2025: Overview

The NLC India Apprentice Recruitment 2025 online application process started on October 6, 2025 on the official website of NLC, nlcindia.in, and the candidates will be selected on the basis of marks score in qualifying exam. Check the table below for NLC India Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights of vacancies

Field Detail

Description

Organisation Name

Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited NLC

Vacancies

1101

Post Name

ITI Apprentices

Stipend Range

Rs 10,019 to Rs 12,524

Who can apply

Domiciles of Rajasthan

Duration of Apprenticeship

1 year

Mode of Application

Online Registration

Online Registration Window

06 October 2025, to 27 October 2025 

Official Site for Online Application

www.nlcindia.in

Eligibility Criteria for NLC India Apprentice Recruitment 2025

Before applying for the announced vacancies of NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 candidates must ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility requirements such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below

Educational Qualification
Must have passed 10th standard and hold a 2-year ITI certificate in relevant trades.
Trades include Fitter, Electrician, Welder, COPA, Mechanic (Motor Vehicle), Wireman, and more.
Age Limit
Minimum age: 18 years
Maximum age: 35 years
Age relaxation: SC/ST – 5 years, OBC – 3 years, PwBD – 10 years

How to Apply for NLC India Apprentice Recruitment 2025?

Candidates can apply for NLC India Apprentice Recruitment 2025 after visiting the official website. Below we have provided the step by step procedure

  • Visit the Official Website, nlcindia.in and navigate to the Careers section.
  • Click on the apply online link of Apprentice Recruitment 2025
  • Register yourself using email ID and mobile number.
  • Enter personal details, educational qualifications, and upload scanned copies of documents.
  • Verify all the details and click on the submit button and also take a printout for future reference.

Mohd Salman
