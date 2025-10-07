NLC India Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 1101 ITI Vacancies by Oct 27

NLC India Apprenticeship Recruitment 2025: The Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) India Limited (NLCIL), a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Coal, has officially released notification for the engagement of apprentices in various disciplines such as fitter, electrician, wireman, carpenter, etc for 1101 positions.

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply online between October 6 and October 27, 2025. Candidates will be selected purely on the basis of merit list which is prepared on marks obtained in qualifying exams

NLC India Apprenticeship Recruitment 2025: Notification PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying for NLC India Apprenticeship Recruitment 2025 must read the official notification pdf which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, selection procedure, application fees, detailed vacancies, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the NLC India Apprenticeship Notification 2025.