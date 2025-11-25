Will School Close Tomorrow Due to Ash Cloud from Ethiopia Volcano? Check Updates for Delhi, Rajasthan, and Other

A massive eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia has sent a high-altitude ash cloud hurtling across to India, reaching regions like Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Punjab overnight. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the ash plume rose above 10 km and moved at around 100-120 km/h, meaning its surface impact is likely to be limited, though skies may turn hazy. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued advisories to airlines, and flights have been cancelled or diverted. While air-quality experts warn of a possible temporary spike in pollution, especially where the Ethiopia Volcanic ash may descend, authorities have not yet flagged an urgent health hazard. For students and parents, the key concerns are whether outdoor activities should be restricted, whether schools might close, and whether air quality and visibility conditions will change suddenly. Stay alert for official updates from school authorities and local disaster-management teams.

Delhi School Holiday 2025 Tomorrow? Delhi–NCR witnessed the entry of the Ethiopia Volcano Eruption Ash cloud late Monday night, as confirmed by IMD. Since the plume is travelling at a high altitude, experts believe the surface-level impact is minimal. Schools in Delhi may close only if the AQI suddenly worsens, visibility drops due to ash settling, or the Education/Home Affairs Department issues a formal safety order. As of now, no such advisory has been released, which means schools are expected to remain open. Parents and students are advised to keep an eye on official notifications from the Delhi Education Department for any last-minute updates. Rajasthan School Closed Tomorrow? In Rajasthan, the Ethiopian Volcano Ash Cloud entered the region earlier than expected, but IMD reports indicate that its effect near the ground is still limited. Schools in the state may consider closure only if the ash begins to settle at lower levels and significantly affects air quality, or if the Disaster Management Authority issues a safety alert. At present, there is no indication of a compulsory school holiday. Still, due to the early movement of the plume into Rajasthan, parents and students should stay attentive to announcements from district and state education authorities.

Gujarat & Maharashtra School Holiday Update Gujarat and Maharashtra were among the first states where the movement of the volcanic ash cloud affected aviation, causing several flight cancellations and diversions. However, this disruption is mainly confined to airspace and not ground-level conditions. Schools in these states are likely to remain open unless ground-level ash fallout, poor visibility, or a sharp rise in pollution prompts authorities to declare a holiday. Currently, no official directive has been issued, and normal school functioning is expected. Punjab School Holiday Update In Punjab, the ash cloud passed through upper airspace with minimal expected impact at the surface, as per IMD assessments. Schools here may be closed only if AQI suddenly deteriorates to hazardous levels or if the Education Department issues a precautionary holiday order. For now, no school closure has been announced in Punjab. Students and parents should continue monitoring updates from district administrations for timely information.