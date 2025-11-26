ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the structured exam pattern for the ICSE Class 10 Biology 2026 Board Exam, which is crucial for students aiming to maximize their scores. The overall assessment is divided into an 80-mark Theory Paper (External Assessment) and a 20-mark Internal Assessment/Practical Work, totaling 100 marks for the subject.
This essential guide outlines the complete paper pattern, the official marking scheme, and the topic-wise weightage to help students strategize their preparation. By focusing on high-weightage units like Human Anatomy & Physiology and Genetics and mastering the mix of structured diagrams, reasoning questions, and detailed descriptive answers found in the 2-hour paper, students can efficiently tackle the entire syllabus (Basic Biology, Plant Physiology, Human Physiology, etc.) and ensure top performance in their final examinations.
ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam Pattern 2026: Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
|
Exam Name
|
ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam 2025–26
|
Class
|
10
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Subject
|
Biology
|
Total Marks
|
100 Marks
|
External Exam Weightage
|
80 Marks
|
Internal Assessment Weightage
|
20 Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
2 Hours
|
Sections
|
Two Sections (A,B)
|
Types of Questions
|
Short Answers (Complusory), and Long Answers (Choice Based)
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline (Pen and Paper)
|
Medium of Exam
|
Hindi, English
ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam Pattern 2025-26
ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam Pattern for 2025–26 helps students understand how marks are distributed between external and internal assessments. Knowing the pattern allows students to plan their preparation effectively and score better in exams.
|
Subject Name
|
Percentage Marks - External Exams (%)
|
Percentage Marks - Internal Exams (%)
|
Biology
|
80%
|
20%
ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam Pattern 2025-26
Students can check the given table for ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam Pattern 2025-26 with Unit-wise Weightage of the subject:
|
Unit
|
Chapter Names
|
Section A Weightage (40 marks)
|
Section B Weightage (40 marks)
|
Total Weightage
|
Unit 1: Basic Biology
|
Structure of Chromosomes, Cell Division
|
2
|
9
|
11 marks
|
Genetics
|
2
|
11
|
13 marks
|
Absorption by Roots
|
3
|
1
|
4 marks
|
Unit 2: Plant Physiology
|
Transpiration
|
1
|
0
|
1 marks
|
Photosynthesis
|
3
|
10
|
13 marks
|
Chemical Co-ordination of Plants
|
1
|
3
|
4 marks
|
Unit 3: Human Anatomy & Physiology
|
The Circulatory System
|
3
|
5
|
8 marks
|
The Excretory System
|
5
|
0
|
5 marks
|
The Nervous System
|
11
|
5
|
16 marks
|
Sense Organs
|
5
|
4
|
9 marks
|
The Endocrine System
|
2
|
0
|
2 marks
|
The Reproduction System
|
2
|
6
|
8 marks
|
Unit 4
|
Human Evolution
|
1
|
5
|
6 marks
|
Unit 5
|
Population
|
1
|
0
|
1 mark
|
Unit 6
|
Pollution
|
3
|
5
|
8 marks
Note: The total weightage for Section A sums up to 40 marks, and the total weightage for Section B sums up to 40 marks, making the total theory paper 80 marks.
