ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the structured exam pattern for the ICSE Class 10 Biology 2026 Board Exam, which is crucial for students aiming to maximize their scores. The overall assessment is divided into an 80-mark Theory Paper (External Assessment) and a 20-mark Internal Assessment/Practical Work, totaling 100 marks for the subject.

This essential guide outlines the complete paper pattern, the official marking scheme, and the topic-wise weightage to help students strategize their preparation. By focusing on high-weightage units like Human Anatomy & Physiology and Genetics and mastering the mix of structured diagrams, reasoning questions, and detailed descriptive answers found in the 2-hour paper, students can efficiently tackle the entire syllabus (Basic Biology, Plant Physiology, Human Physiology, etc.) and ensure top performance in their final examinations.