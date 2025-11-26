Bihar DELED Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 26, 2025, 09:58 IST

The ICSE Class 10 Biology 2026 assessment features an 80-mark Theory Paper (External Assessment) and 20 marks for Internal/Practical Work, totaling 100 marks. The 2-hour theory paper requires mastery of both theory and application, including structured diagrams and reasoning-based questions. Students must prioritize high-weightage areas like Human Anatomy & Physiology and Genetics for effective exam strategy and high scores.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the structured exam pattern for the ICSE Class 10 Biology 2026 Board Exam, which is crucial for students aiming to maximize their scores. The overall assessment is divided into an 80-mark Theory Paper (External Assessment) and a 20-mark Internal Assessment/Practical Work, totaling 100 marks for the subject.

This essential guide outlines the complete paper pattern, the official marking scheme, and the topic-wise weightage to help students strategize their preparation. By focusing on high-weightage units like Human Anatomy & Physiology and Genetics and mastering the mix of structured diagrams, reasoning questions, and detailed descriptive answers found in the 2-hour paper, students can efficiently tackle the entire syllabus (Basic Biology, Plant Physiology, Human Physiology, etc.) and ensure top performance in their final examinations.

ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam Pattern 2026: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Exam Name

ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam 2025–26

Class

10

Academic Year

2025-26

Subject

Biology

Total Marks

100 Marks

External Exam Weightage

80 Marks

Internal Assessment Weightage

20 Marks

Exam Duration

2 Hours

Sections

Two Sections (A,B)

Types of Questions

Short Answers (Complusory), and Long Answers (Choice Based)

Mode of Exam

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Medium of Exam

Hindi, English

ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam Pattern 2025-26

ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam Pattern for 2025–26 helps students understand how marks are distributed between external and internal assessments. Knowing the pattern allows students to plan their preparation effectively and score better in exams.

Subject Name

Percentage Marks - External Exams (%)

Percentage Marks - Internal Exams (%)

Biology

80%

20%

ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam Pattern 2025-26 

Students can check the given table for ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam Pattern 2025-26 with Unit-wise Weightage of the subject:

Unit

Chapter Names

Section A Weightage (40 marks)

Section B Weightage (40 marks)

Total Weightage

Unit 1: Basic Biology

Structure of Chromosomes, Cell Division

2

9

11 marks

Genetics

2

11

13 marks

Absorption by Roots

3

1

4 marks

Unit 2: Plant Physiology

Transpiration

1

0

1 marks

Photosynthesis

3

10

13 marks

Chemical Co-ordination of Plants

1

3

4 marks

Unit 3: Human Anatomy & Physiology

The Circulatory System

3

5

8 marks

The Excretory System

5

0

5 marks

The Nervous System

11

5

16 marks

Sense Organs

5

4

9 marks

The Endocrine System

2

0

2 marks

The Reproduction System

2

6

8 marks

Unit 4

Human Evolution

1

5

6 marks

Unit 5

Population

1

0

1 mark

Unit 6

Pollution

3

5

8 marks

Note: The total weightage for Section A sums up to 40 marks, and the total weightage for Section B sums up to 40 marks, making the total theory paper 80 marks.

Also Check:

ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam Pattern 2026
ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2026
ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2026

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News