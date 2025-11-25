ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the structured pattern for the ICSE Class 10 Mathematics 2026 Board Exam, which is crucial for students aiming to maximize their scores. The overall assessment is divided into an 80-mark Theory Paper (External Assessment) and a mandatory 20-mark Internal Assessment/Project Work, totaling 100 marks for the subject.
This essential guide outlines the complete paper pattern, the official marking scheme, and the topic-wise weightage to help students strategize their preparation. The 2.5-hour theory paper is split into two sections (Section A: Compulsory; Section B: Optional), covering key areas like Algebra, Geometry, Trigonometry, and Mensuration. By mastering the mix of short answer questions, proofs, and application-based numerical problems, students can efficiently tackle the entire syllabus and ensure top performance in their final examinations.
ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2026: Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
|
Exam Name
|
ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2025–26
|
Class
|
10
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Subject
|
Maths
|
Total Marks
|
100 Marks
|
External Exam Weightage
|
80 Marks
|
Internal Assessment Weightage
|
20 Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
2 Hours
|
Sections
|
Two Sections (A,B)
|
Types of Questions
|
MCQs, Short Answers (Complusory), and Long Answers (Choice Based)
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline (Pen and Paper)
|
Medium of Exam
|
Hindi, English
ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2025-26
ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern for 2025–26 helps students understand how marks are distributed between external and internal assessments. Knowing the pattern allows students to plan their preparation effectively and score better in exams.
|
Subject Name
|
Percentage Marks - External Exams (%)
|
Percentage Marks - Internal Exams (%)
|
Maths
|
80%
|
20%
ICSE Class 10 Unit-wise Weightage of Maths 2025-26
The weightage of different topics in the ICSE Class 10 Mathematics exam, presented in a table format:
|
Topic
|
Approximate Weightage
|
Key Chapters/Concepts
|
Algebra
|
20–25%
|
Quadratic Equations, Progressions, Polynomials
|
Geometry
|
15–20%
|
Triangles, Circles, Constructions
|
Trigonometry
|
10–15%
|
Heights and Distances, Trigonometric Identities
|
Mensuration
|
15–20%
|
Surface Area, Volume, and Areas of 2D Shapes
|
Statistics and Probability
|
15–20%
|
Mean, Median, Mode, Probability
|
Mathematical Reasoning
|
5–10%
|
Logic and Proofs
ICSE Class 10 Maths Chapter-wise Weightage of 2026:
The below table showing the Unit-wise and Chapter-wise Weightage for the ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Theory Paper (80 Marks):
|
Unit Name
|
Chapter Name
|
Weightage
|
Total Marks
|
Commercial Mathematics
|
Goods and Services Tax (GST)
|
5 marks
|
13 marks
|
Banking
|
4 marks
|
Shares and Dividends
|
4 marks
|
Algebra
|
Linear Inequations
|
4 marks
|
32 marks
|
Quadratic Equations in one variable
|
5 marks
|
Ratio and Proportion
|
3 marks
|
Factorisation of polynomials
|
4 marks
|
Matrices
|
5 marks
|
Arithmetic and Geometric
|
4 marks
|
Progression
|
3 marks
|
Coordinate Geometry
|
4 marks
|
Geometry
|
Similarity and Loci
|
2 marks
|
8 marks
|
Circles
|
2 marks
|
Tangent and Secant Properties
|
4 marks
|
Mensuration
|
Area and volume of solids – Cylinder, Cone, and Sphere.
|
8 marks
|
8 marks
|
Trigonometry
|
Using Identities to prove simple algebraic trigonometric expressions
|
4 marks
|
8 marks
|
Heights and distances: Solving 2-D problems involving angles of elevation and depression using trigonometric tables.
|
4 marks
|
Statistics
|
Measures of Central Tendency
|
4 marks
|
8 marks
|
Graphical Representation Histograms and Less than Ogive
|
4 marks
|
Probability
|
Random experiments, Sample space, Events, definition of probability, Simple problems on single events.
|
3 marks
|
3 marks
|
Total (Theory paper)
|
80 marks
|
Internal Assessment
|
20 marks
