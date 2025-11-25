ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the structured pattern for the ICSE Class 10 Mathematics 2026 Board Exam, which is crucial for students aiming to maximize their scores. The overall assessment is divided into an 80-mark Theory Paper (External Assessment) and a mandatory 20-mark Internal Assessment/Project Work, totaling 100 marks for the subject.

This essential guide outlines the complete paper pattern, the official marking scheme, and the topic-wise weightage to help students strategize their preparation. The 2.5-hour theory paper is split into two sections (Section A: Compulsory; Section B: Optional), covering key areas like Algebra, Geometry, Trigonometry, and Mensuration. By mastering the mix of short answer questions, proofs, and application-based numerical problems, students can efficiently tackle the entire syllabus and ensure top performance in their final examinations.