ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 25, 2025, 17:35 IST

The ICSE Class 10 Mathematics 2026 assessment features an 80-mark Theory Paper and a 20-mark Internal Assessment/Project Work, totaling 100 marks. The syllabus is heavily weighted toward Algebra (32 marks) and includes Commercial Mathematics, Geometry, Mensuration, Trigonometry, and Statistics. Students must prioritize high-scoring topics like Quadratic Equations, Matrices, and Volume of Solids to ensure top performance in the 2.5-hour board examination.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the structured pattern for the ICSE Class 10 Mathematics 2026 Board Exam, which is crucial for students aiming to maximize their scores. The overall assessment is divided into an 80-mark Theory Paper (External Assessment) and a mandatory 20-mark Internal Assessment/Project Work, totaling 100 marks for the subject.

This essential guide outlines the complete paper pattern, the official marking scheme, and the topic-wise weightage to help students strategize their preparation. The 2.5-hour theory paper is split into two sections (Section A: Compulsory; Section B: Optional), covering key areas like Algebra, Geometry, Trigonometry, and Mensuration. By mastering the mix of short answer questions, proofs, and application-based numerical problems, students can efficiently tackle the entire syllabus and ensure top performance in their final examinations.

ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2026: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Exam Name

ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2025–26

Class

10

Academic Year

2025-26

Subject

Maths

Total Marks

100 Marks

External Exam Weightage

80 Marks

Internal Assessment Weightage

20 Marks

Exam Duration

2 Hours

Sections

Two Sections (A,B)

Types of Questions

MCQs, Short Answers (Complusory), and Long Answers (Choice Based)

Mode of Exam

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Medium of Exam

Hindi, English

ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2025-26

ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern for 2025–26 helps students understand how marks are distributed between external and internal assessments. Knowing the pattern allows students to plan their preparation effectively and score better in exams.

Subject Name

Percentage Marks - External Exams (%)

Percentage Marks - Internal Exams (%)

Maths

80%

20%

ICSE Class 10 Unit-wise Weightage of Maths 2025-26

The weightage of different topics in the ICSE Class 10 Mathematics exam, presented in a table format:

Topic

Approximate Weightage

Key Chapters/Concepts

Algebra

20–25%

Quadratic Equations, Progressions, Polynomials

Geometry

15–20%

Triangles, Circles, Constructions

Trigonometry

10–15%

Heights and Distances, Trigonometric Identities

Mensuration

15–20%

Surface Area, Volume, and Areas of 2D Shapes

Statistics and Probability

15–20%

Mean, Median, Mode, Probability

Mathematical Reasoning

5–10%

Logic and Proofs

ICSE Class 10 Maths Chapter-wise Weightage of 2026:

The below table showing the Unit-wise and Chapter-wise Weightage for the ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Theory Paper (80 Marks):

Unit Name

Chapter Name

Weightage

Total Marks

Commercial Mathematics

Goods and Services Tax (GST)

5 marks

13 marks

Banking

4 marks

Shares and Dividends

4 marks

Algebra

Linear Inequations

4 marks

32 marks

Quadratic Equations in one variable

5 marks

Ratio and Proportion

3 marks

Factorisation of polynomials

4 marks

Matrices

5 marks

Arithmetic and Geometric

4 marks

Progression

3 marks

Coordinate Geometry

4 marks

Geometry

Similarity and Loci

2 marks

8 marks

Circles

2 marks

Tangent and Secant Properties

4 marks

Mensuration

Area and volume of solids – Cylinder, Cone, and Sphere.

8 marks

8 marks

Trigonometry

Using Identities to prove simple algebraic trigonometric expressions

4 marks

8 marks

Heights and distances: Solving 2-D problems involving angles of elevation and depression using trigonometric tables.

4 marks

Statistics

Measures of Central Tendency

4 marks

8 marks

Graphical Representation Histograms and Less than Ogive

4 marks

Probability

Random experiments, Sample space, Events, definition of probability, Simple problems on single events.

3 marks

3 marks

Total (Theory paper)

    

80 marks

Internal Assessment

    

20 marks

