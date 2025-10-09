JEE Main 2026 Registration to Begin Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Demo Registration Link Active

Key Points
- JEE Main 2026 Registration will begin soon.
- Candidates will need to visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- Candidates must have cleared or be appearing for their class 12 final examinations for admissions.
JEE Main 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Registrations soon. According to past year trends, the registrations are expected to start from October 2025. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to register on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main 2026 Registration Overview
Candidates can follow the following table to learn the JEE Main 2026 registration details:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
JEE Main 2026 Registration
|
Exam name
|
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main
|
Board name
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
jeemain.nta.nic.in
|
Board website
|
nta.nic.in
|
Stream
|
Engineering
Architecture
|
Programmes
|
Bachelor of Technology (BTech)
Bachelor of Engineering (BE)
Bachelor of Architecture (BArch)
Bachelor of Planning (BPlanning)
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
|
Sessions
|
First: January 2026
Second: April 2026
|
Demo link
|
demo.nta.nic.in
How to Register for JEE Main 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for JEE Main 2026 exams for the 2026-27 academic year engineering and architecture admissions:
- Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
- On the home page, click on the JEE Main 2026 registration link
- Register using your details
- Log in to the account using a system-generated application number and password
- Complete the application process by providing your personal and academic details
- Pay the online application fee and submit the form
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
In order to avoid any discrepancies and grievances later, NTA has asked candidates to update their Aadhaar Card, UDID Card (for Persons with Disabilities) and Category Certificate. Read the official notice here.
