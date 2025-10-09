JEE Main 2026 Registration to Begin Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Demo Registration Link Active

JEE Main 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Registrations soon. According to past year trends, the registrations are expected to start from October 2025. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to register on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2026 Registration Overview

Candidates can follow the following table to learn the JEE Main 2026 registration details: