JEE Main 2026 Registration to Begin Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Demo Registration Link Active

Oct 9, 2025, 17:58 IST

JEE Main 2026 Registration: NTA will begin the JEE Main 2026 Registrations soon on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates must have cleared class 12 or are appearing for their final examinations during the admissions against JEE Main 2026.

JEE Main 2026 Registration will begin soon.
Key Points

  • JEE Main 2026 Registration will begin soon.
  • Candidates will need to visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Candidates must have cleared or be appearing for their class 12 final examinations for admissions.

JEE Main 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Registrations soon. According to past year trends, the registrations are expected to start from October 2025. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to register on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026 Registration Overview

Candidates can follow the following table to learn the JEE Main 2026 registration details: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

JEE Main 2026 Registration

Exam name 

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main

Board name 

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

jeemain.nta.nic.in

Board website 

nta.nic.in

Stream 

Engineering 

Architecture 

Programmes 

Bachelor of Technology (BTech)

Bachelor of Engineering (BE) 

Bachelor of Architecture (BArch)

Bachelor of Planning (BPlanning)

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Sessions 

First: January 2026 

Second: April 2026

Demo link 

demo.nta.nic.in

How to Register for JEE Main 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for JEE Main 2026 exams for the 2026-27 academic year engineering and architecture admissions: 

  1. Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
  2. On the home page, click on  the JEE Main 2026 registration link
  3. Register using your details 
  4. Log in to the account using a system-generated application number and password
  5. Complete the application process by providing your personal and academic details 
  6. Pay the online application fee and submit the form
  7. Download the confirmation page for future reference

In order to avoid any discrepancies and grievances later, NTA has asked candidates to update their Aadhaar Card, UDID Card (for Persons with Disabilities) and Category Certificate. Read the official notice here.

