IIRS Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited For JRF Posts, Check Eligibility And Application Process

IIRS Recruitment 2025: Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), a Unit of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited online applications for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 14, 2025.

Selection will be done for these posts on the basis of performance of candidates in screening based on the academic performance and other parameters given in the online applications. Only those who screened-in, will be called for the Interview round.

In this article candidates will get the complete details about the IIRS application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

IIRS Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

The organisation has uploaded a detailed notification including the online application schedule on its official website. You can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website following the schedule given below-