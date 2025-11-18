IIRS Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited For JRF Posts, Check Eligibility And Application Process

IIRS Recruitment 2025: Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), a Unit of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited online applications for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 14, 2025.
Selection will be done for these posts on the basis of performance of candidates in screening based on the academic performance and other parameters given in the online applications. Only those who screened-in, will be called for the Interview round.
In this article candidates will get the complete details about the IIRS application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.
IIRS Recruitment 2025: Important Dates
The organisation has uploaded a detailed notification including the online application schedule on its official website. You can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website following the schedule given below-
Last date of application: December 14, 2025
IIRS Posts Notification PDF
Candidates can download the pdf through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the JRF vacancies announced. Download the official notification through the link given below:
What is the IIRS Posts Eligibility and Age Limit?
The eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the examination authority.
Candidates should possess the required educational qualification and other eligibility parameters to apply for these posts.
Educational Qualification:
JRF: Masters Degree in Water Resources Engg./Hydrology/Civil Engg./Agricultural Engg./Geoinformatics/Remote Sensing & GIS or equivalent. The Candidate must have carried out the dissertation in the field of Water Resources/Hydrology.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.
Steps to Apply for the IIRS Posts
Interested and eligible candidates can apply on-line in the prescribed application form available through the link given on the official website. You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://www.iirs.gov.in/
- Step 2: Click on the link IIRS recruitment 2025 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Provide the required details.
- Step 4: Submit the application form.
- Step 5: Submit the required documents.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
