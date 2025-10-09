The Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) Staff Selection Exam (ESSE) 2025 has been officially notified by NESTS to recruit candidates for teaching and non-teaching positions. The recruitment drive covers 7,267 vacancies across multiple roles including Principal, Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Hostel Warden, Staff Nurse, Accountant, JSA, Lab Attendant, and others.

EMRS Exam Date 2025: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the notice for the conduct of EMRS exam 2025. The Ministry of Education has given the responsibility of the conduct of EMRS Staff Selection Examination to CBSE. The EMRS exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on 13, 14, and 21 December 2025. CBSE has published the notice regarding the EMRS exam dates on 07 October 2025.

The candidates are required to remember the important dates regarding the EMRS exam 2025 so that no deadline should be missed. The EMRS 2025 application process started from 19 September onwards and will go on till 23 October 2025.

Event Date Notification Release 19 September 2025 Start of Online Application 19 September 2025 Last Date to Apply 23 October 2025 (11:50 PM) EMRS Exam Date 13, 14, and 21 December 2025

The CBSE has notified the EMRS exam date for 2025. The exam is scheduled to be held on 13, 14, and 21 December 2025. CBSE has been given the opportunity to conduct the EMRS ESSE 2025 by the Ministry of Education.

EMRS 2025 Exam Pattern

The EMRS exam is going to be conducted for teaching as well as non-teaching posts. The number of questions and topics vary with each post. The EMRS exam pattern is mentioned below for Principal, Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Hostel Warden, Staff Nurse, Accountant, JSA, Lab Attendant posts.