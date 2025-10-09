RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 9, 2025, 18:25 IST

EMRS Exam Date 2025: CBSE has released the notice regarding the EMRS exam date 2025. The EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE) is being conducted for 7,267 teaching and non-teaching posts. The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has released the recruitment notification for EMRS Staff in September 2025. The online application process has started from 19 September onwards. Candidates can visit the official website to apply for the relevant post. Check this article for the EMRS exam date 2025, EMRS exam date notice, EMRS exam pattern, etc.

EMRS Exam Date 2025 OUT
EMRS Exam Date 2025 OUT

EMRS Exam Date 2025: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the notice for the conduct of EMRS exam 2025. The Ministry of Education has given the responsibility of the conduct of EMRS Staff Selection Examination to CBSE and hence, CBSE has released the notice regarding the EMRS exam dates. The EMRS exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on 13, 14, and 21 December 2025. CBSE has published the notice regarding the EMRS exam dates on 07 October 2025.

EMRS Exam Date 2025 Overview

The Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) Staff Selection Exam (ESSE) 2025 has been officially notified by NESTS to recruit candidates for teaching and non-teaching positions. The recruitment drive covers 7,267 vacancies across multiple roles including Principal, Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Hostel Warden, Staff Nurse, Accountant, JSA, Lab Attendant, and others. 

EMRS 2025 Important Dates

The candidates are required to remember the important dates regarding the EMRS exam 2025 so that no deadline should be missed. The EMRS 2025 application process started from 19 September onwards and will go on till 23 October 2025. 

Event

Date

Notification Release

19 September 2025

Start of Online Application

19 September 2025

Last Date to Apply

23 October 2025 (11:50 PM)

EMRS Exam Date

13, 14, and 21 December 2025

EMRS 2025 Exam Date Notice

The CBSE has notified the EMRS exam date for 2025. The exam is scheduled to be held on 13, 14, and 21 December 2025. CBSE has been given the opportunity to conduct the EMRS ESSE 2025 by the Ministry of Education.

EMRS Exam Date 2025

EMRS 2025 Exam Pattern

The EMRS exam is going to be conducted for teaching as well as non-teaching posts. The number of questions and topics vary with each post. The EMRS exam pattern is mentioned below for Principal, Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Hostel Warden, Staff Nurse, Accountant, JSA, Lab Attendant posts.

Parameter

Details

Mode of Exam

Offline (pen & paper)

Number of Stages

Tier I (Preliminary) + Tier II (Subject Knowledge) + Interview (for Principals)

Question Type

Objective / MCQs

Duration

2 hours

Negative Marking

⅓ marks deduction for each wrong answer

