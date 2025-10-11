Columbus Day is observed on the second Monday of October. This time it falls on October 13, 2025. The day commemorates Christopher Columbus’s historic arrival in the Americas in 1492, a moment that reshaped global history. It has been recognised as a federal holiday since 1937. Not only this, but it also marks Italian-American heritage and exploration achievements.
However, its observance has become increasingly controversial, and many states and cities now celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead, honouring Native American history, culture, and contributions. It remains a key date on the federal calendar that affects banks, schools, post offices, and many services across the country. Let us find out what will remain open and closed in the USA on October 13, 2025.
Is Columbus Day a federal holiday?
Yes, Columbus Day is a federal holiday in the United States. However, its observance varies by state and locality. Some states, such as South Dakota and Vermont, observe Indigenous Peoples' Day instead, while others observe both holidays.
What’s open and closed on Columbus Day 2025?
The table below showcases what will remain open and closed on Columbus Day.
|
Service / Store
|
Status on Columbus Day 2025
|
Walmart
|
Open (check local hours)
|
Target
|
Open (check local hours)
|
Costco
|
Open (check local hours)
|
Bank of America
|
Closed
|
Chase Bank
|
Closed
|
TD Bank
|
Open (some branches)
|
US Postal Service
|
Closed (only Priority Mail Express delivered)
|
Public Schools
|
Varies by district
|
Federal Offices
|
Closed
|
NYSE / NASDAQ
|
Open
(Source Note: Hours may vary by location—always check with your local branch or store before visiting.”Official websites of Walmart, Target, Costco, banks, and the U.S. Postal Service.)
Banks
Most major banks, including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase, will be closed on Columbus Day. However, some banks, like TD Bank, remain open. It's advisable to check with your local branch for specific hours, as confirmed by The Sun.
Post Offices
All U.S. Postal Service offices will be closed on Columbus Day. Only Priority Mail Express deliveries will occur. Retail services and regular mail deliveries will resume the following day.
Schools
School closures vary by district. Some public schools will be closed, while others remain open. It's best to check with your local school district for specific information.
Retail Stores: Walmart, Target & Costco
Major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Costco are typically open on Columbus Day. However, hours may vary by location, so it's recommended to check with your local store.
Public Transportation
Public transit schedules may operate on a holiday timetable. It's advisable to check with your local transit authority for specific schedules.
Stock Markets
The New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ are open on Columbus Day. Trading hours remain the same as regular weekdays.
What about the Indigenous Peoples' Day?
When comparing with Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples' Day is observed in various states and municipalities on the same day as Columbus Day. It honours Native American history and culture. While not a federal holiday, it is recognised in many areas, as confirmed by Wikipedia.
Conclusion
Therefore, Columbus Day 2025 falls on Monday, October 13. While it's a federal holiday, observance varies across the country. Many institutions will be closed, but essential services and retail stores may remain open. Always check with local businesses and government offices for specific hours and services.
