Columbus Day is observed on the second Monday of October. This time it falls on October 13, 2025. The day commemorates Christopher Columbus’s historic arrival in the Americas in 1492, a moment that reshaped global history. It has been recognised as a federal holiday since 1937. Not only this, but it also marks Italian-American heritage and exploration achievements. However, its observance has become increasingly controversial, and many states and cities now celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead, honouring Native American history, culture, and contributions. It remains a key date on the federal calendar that affects banks, schools, post offices, and many services across the country. Let us find out what will remain open and closed in the USA on October 13, 2025. Is Columbus Day a federal holiday?

Yes, Columbus Day is a federal holiday in the United States. However, its observance varies by state and locality. Some states, such as South Dakota and Vermont, observe Indigenous Peoples' Day instead, while others observe both holidays. What’s open and closed on Columbus Day 2025? The table below showcases what will remain open and closed on Columbus Day. Service / Store Status on Columbus Day 2025 Walmart Open (check local hours) Target Open (check local hours) Costco Open (check local hours) Bank of America Closed Chase Bank Closed TD Bank Open (some branches) US Postal Service Closed (only Priority Mail Express delivered) Public Schools Varies by district Federal Offices Closed NYSE / NASDAQ Open (Source Note: Hours may vary by location—always check with your local branch or store before visiting.”Official websites of Walmart, Target, Costco, banks, and the U.S. Postal Service.)

Banks Most major banks, including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase, will be closed on Columbus Day. However, some banks, like TD Bank, remain open. It's advisable to check with your local branch for specific hours, as confirmed by The Sun. Post Offices All U.S. Postal Service offices will be closed on Columbus Day. Only Priority Mail Express deliveries will occur. Retail services and regular mail deliveries will resume the following day. Schools School closures vary by district. Some public schools will be closed, while others remain open. It's best to check with your local school district for specific information. Retail Stores: Walmart, Target & Costco Major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Costco are typically open on Columbus Day. However, hours may vary by location, so it's recommended to check with your local store.