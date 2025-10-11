Bihar STET Admit Card 2025
Columbus Day 2025: What's Open & Closed in the USA? Check Banks, Walmart & Target!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Oct 11, 2025, 09:15 EDT

Discover what’s open and closed on Columbus Day 2025 in the USA. Check the timings for banks, post offices, schools, federal offices, and retail stores through this blog.

Columbus Day 2025: What's Open & Closed in the USA?
Columbus Day is observed on the second Monday of October. This time it falls on October 13, 2025. The day commemorates Christopher Columbus’s historic arrival in the Americas in 1492, a moment that reshaped global history. It has been recognised as a federal holiday since 1937. Not only this, but it also marks Italian-American heritage and exploration achievements.

However, its observance has become increasingly controversial, and many states and cities now celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead, honouring Native American history, culture, and contributions. It remains a key date on the federal calendar that affects banks, schools, post offices, and many services across the country. Let us find out what will remain open and closed in the USA on October 13, 2025

Is Columbus Day a federal holiday?

Yes, Columbus Day is a federal holiday in the United States. However, its observance varies by state and locality. Some states, such as South Dakota and Vermont, observe Indigenous Peoples' Day instead, while others observe both holidays.

What’s open and closed on Columbus Day 2025?

The table below showcases what will remain open and closed on Columbus Day. 

Service / Store

Status on Columbus Day 2025

Walmart

Open (check local hours)

Target

Open (check local hours)

Costco

Open (check local hours)

Bank of America

Closed

Chase Bank

Closed

TD Bank

Open (some branches)

US Postal Service

Closed (only Priority Mail Express delivered)

Public Schools

Varies by district

Federal Offices

Closed

NYSE / NASDAQ

Open

(Source Note: Hours may vary by location—always check with your local branch or store before visiting.”Official websites of Walmart, Target, Costco, banks, and the U.S. Postal Service.)

Banks

Most major banks, including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase, will be closed on Columbus Day. However, some banks, like TD Bank, remain open. It's advisable to check with your local branch for specific hours, as confirmed by The Sun.

Post Offices

All U.S. Postal Service offices will be closed on Columbus Day. Only Priority Mail Express deliveries will occur. Retail services and regular mail deliveries will resume the following day.

Schools

School closures vary by district. Some public schools will be closed, while others remain open. It's best to check with your local school district for specific information.

Retail Stores: Walmart, Target & Costco

Major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Costco are typically open on Columbus Day. However, hours may vary by location, so it's recommended to check with your local store.

Public Transportation

Public transit schedules may operate on a holiday timetable. It's advisable to check with your local transit authority for specific schedules.

Stock Markets

The New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ are open on Columbus Day. Trading hours remain the same as regular weekdays.

What about the Indigenous Peoples' Day?

When comparing with Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples' Day is observed in various states and municipalities on the same day as Columbus Day. It honours Native American history and culture. While not a federal holiday, it is recognised in many areas, as confirmed by Wikipedia

Conclusion

Therefore, Columbus Day 2025 falls on Monday, October 13. While it's a federal holiday, observance varies across the country. Many institutions will be closed, but essential services and retail stores may remain open. Always check with local businesses and government offices for specific hours and services.

    FAQs

    • Are retail stores, public transport, and stock markets open?
      +
      Most retail stores remain open, public transport may run on a holiday schedule, and the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ stay open.
    • Are schools and federal offices open on Columbus Day?
      +
      School closures vary by district, while federal offices and non-essential government services are closed. Check your local school district and government websites for specifics.
    • Which banks and post offices are open on Columbus Day?
      +
      Most banks and U.S. Postal Service offices are closed. Some banks may remain open, but it’s best to check with your local branch. Online banking remains available.
    • What is Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and how is it different?
      +
      Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebrates the history, culture, and contributions of Native Americans, often observed instead of or alongside Columbus Day in several U.S. states.
    • What is Columbus Day, and why is it celebrated?
      +
      Columbus Day, observed on the second Monday of October, commemorates Christopher Columbus’s arrival in the Americas in 1492. It recognises historical exploration and Italian-American heritage.

