NYT Pips Answers Today (October 11, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Oct 11, 2025, 07:00 EDT

Get the NYT Pips answers for today, October 11, 2025. Find clues and hints for the Easy, Medium, and Hard puzzles to help you solve the domino-Sudoku style game.

NYT Pips Game Today Answers
NYT Pips Game Answers Today:  Today's NYT Pips puzzle is a good test of logic and math skills, like a mix between a domino game and Sudoku. You get three levels: Easy, Medium, and Hard. You have to place dominoes on a grid, and each domino has two numbers (pips). The tricky part is that different colored areas on the board have specific rules you must follow, like making the numbers in that area add up to a total, or ensuring all the numbers in that area are equal or less than a certain value. The Hard level is the most complex, featuring a variety of conditions, including big sums and lots of Equal and Less Than sections, which makes you have to think several steps ahead to fit all your dominoes correctly. 

So, if you found yourself second-guessing where to drop your tiles, don’t worry,  we’ve got your back with all the right pips answers and hints below.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers

Pips Easy (6)

  • Number (12): 6-6 (vertically)

  • Number (3): 3-1 (vertically)

  • Equal (4): 2-4 (vertically), 4-4 (horizontally)

  • Number (3): 3-1 (vertically), 1-1 (vertically)

Final result:

Pips Easy FInal (7)

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers

Pips Medium (7)

  • Greater Than (4): 6-0 (horizontally)

  • Equal (3): 3-3 (vertically)

  • Equal (0): 6-0 (horizontally), 0-4 (horizontally), 2-0 (horizontally), 0-3 (vertically), 0-1 (horizontally)

  • Number (4): 2-3 (horizontally), 2-0 (horizontally)

  • Equal (4): 0-4 (horizontally), 5-4 (vertically)

  • Less Than (3): 0-1 (horizontally)

Final result:

Pips Medium FInal (7)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers

Pips Hard (7)

  • Number (5): 5-3 (horizontally)

  • Number (10): 5-4 (horizontally), 5-6 (vertically)

  • Number (7): 5-4 (horizontally), 3-6 (horizontally)

  • Number (9): 3-6 (horizontally), 3-1 (vertically)

  • Number (4): 4-0 (horizontally)

  • Greater Than (4): 5-6 (vertically)

Final result:

Pips Hard Final (7)

