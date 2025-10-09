NYT Pips Answers Today (October 9, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: The New York Times Pips puzzle for October 9 was all about balance, literally! With a mix of Equal, Less Than, and Number clues, today’s challenge had players double-checking every move before placing their dominoes. The easy grid offered a soft entry, but by the time you hit the hard section, it was full-on brain workout territory.

If you found yourself second-guessing where to drop your 6-6 or 1-4 tiles, don’t worry, we’ve got your back with all the right pips answers and hints below.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers