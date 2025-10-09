NYT Pips Answers Today (October 9, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: The New York Times Pips puzzle for October 9 was all about balance, literally! With a mix of Equal, Less Than, and Number clues, today’s challenge had players double-checking every move before placing their dominoes. The easy grid offered a soft entry, but by the time you hit the hard section, it was full-on brain workout territory.
If you found yourself second-guessing where to drop your 6-6 or 1-4 tiles, don’t worry, we’ve got your back with all the right pips answers and hints below.
Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers
-
Equal (6): 6-6 (vertically); 6-4 (vertically)
-
Number (8): 6-4 (vertically); 4-1 (horizontally)
-
Equal (1): 4-1 (horizontally); 1-5 (horizontally)
-
Number (8): 1-5 (placed); 3-5 (vertically)
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers
-
Number (10): 5-0 (horizontally); 5-4 (horizontally)
-
Greater Than (3): 6-4 (horizontally)
-
Less Than (2): 1-4 (horizontally)
-
Less Than (3): 2-4 (horizontally)
-
Number (0): 0-4 (horizontally); 0-1 (horizontally)
-
Equal (4): 5-4, 6-4, 1-4, 2-4, 3-4, 0-4, 4-4 (all placed horizontally)
-
Equal (2): 2-2 (horizontally)
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers
-
Number (0): 0-6 (vertically); 0-0 (horizontally); 0-1 (vertically)
-
Number (12): 0-6 (vertically); 6-1 (vertically)
-
Equal (1): 0-1, 1-1, 6-1, 1-2, 1-3, 1-4, 1-5 (all placed vertically)
-
Number (0): 4-0 (vertically)
-
Equal (4): 1-4 (vertically); 4-5 (vertically)
-
Equal (3): 6-3 (vertically); 3-3 (vertically); 3-2 (vertically)
-
Equal (2): 1-2 (vertically); 2-5 (horizontally); 3-2 (horizontally)
-
Equal (5): 2-5 (horizontally); 1-5 (vertically); 5-5 (horizontally); 4-5 (vertically)
Final result:
Conclusion
The October 9 NYT Pips Game definitely wasn’t here to play! Between the overloaded Equal clues and the sneaky Less Than challenges, today’s grid pushed solvers to think both vertically and horizontally.
Stay tuned for tomorrow’s Pips Game hints, who knows what new twists The New York Times has in store next!
