RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

NYT Pips Answers Today (October 9, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Oct 9, 2025, 07:00 EDT

Get all the solutions and hints for today's NYT Pips Game (October 9, 2025). Find answers for easy, medium, and hard challenges, including Equal, Less Than, and Number clues.

Add as a preferred source on Google
NYT Pips Game Answers Today
NYT Pips Game Answers Today

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: The New York Times Pips puzzle for October 9 was all about balance, literally! With a mix of Equal, Less Than, and Number clues, today’s challenge had players double-checking every move before placing their dominoes. The easy grid offered a soft entry, but by the time you hit the hard section, it was full-on brain workout territory. 

If you found yourself second-guessing where to drop your 6-6 or 1-4 tiles, don’t worry,  we’ve got your back with all the right pips answers and hints below.

Check out: NYT Pips Answers Today (October 8, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

Today’s NYT Pips  Easy Answers 

Nyt pips easy (18)

  • Equal (6): 6-6 (vertically); 6-4 (vertically)

  • Number (8): 6-4 (vertically); 4-1 (horizontally)

  • Equal (1): 4-1 (horizontally); 1-5 (horizontally)

  • Number (8): 1-5 (placed); 3-5 (vertically)

Final result:

Nyt pips easy FInal (11)

Today’s NYT Pips  Medium Answers

Nyt pips medium (21)

  • Number (10): 5-0 (horizontally); 5-4 (horizontally)

  • Greater Than (3): 6-4 (horizontally)

  • Less Than (2): 1-4 (horizontally)

  • Less Than (3): 2-4 (horizontally)

  • Number (0): 0-4 (horizontally); 0-1 (horizontally)

  • Equal (4): 5-4, 6-4, 1-4, 2-4, 3-4, 0-4, 4-4 (all placed horizontally)

  • Equal (2): 2-2 (horizontally)

Final result:

Nyt pips medium Final (13)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers

Nyt pips Hard (14)

  • Number (0): 0-6 (vertically); 0-0 (horizontally); 0-1 (vertically)

  • Number (12): 0-6 (vertically); 6-1 (vertically)

  • Equal (1): 0-1, 1-1, 6-1, 1-2, 1-3, 1-4, 1-5 (all placed vertically)

  • Number (0): 4-0 (vertically)

  • Equal (4): 1-4 (vertically); 4-5 (vertically)

  • Equal (3): 6-3 (vertically); 3-3 (vertically); 3-2 (vertically)

  • Equal (2): 1-2 (vertically); 2-5 (horizontally); 3-2 (horizontally)

  • Equal (5): 2-5 (horizontally); 1-5 (vertically); 5-5 (horizontally); 4-5 (vertically)

Final result: 

Nyt pips Hard FInal (13)

Conclusion

The October 9 NYT Pips Game definitely wasn’t here to play! Between the overloaded Equal clues and the sneaky Less Than challenges, today’s grid pushed solvers to think both vertically and horizontally. 

Stay tuned for tomorrow’s Pips Game hints, who knows what new twists The New York Times has in store next!

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags