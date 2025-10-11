Bihar STET Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

List of Nobel Prize Winners in Economic Sciences From 1969 to 2025, Check Here!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Oct 11, 2025, 17:57 IST

Discover the full list of Nobel Prize winners in Economic Sciences from 1969 to 2024, with their contributions to economics, policy, and global development. From Daron Acemoglu to James Robinson, check out the 2025 winner.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Nobel Prize Winners in Economic Sciences (Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson & James Robinson)
Nobel Prize Winners in Economic Sciences (Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson & James Robinson)

Nobel Prize Winners in Economic Sciences: Everyone is waiting for the 2025 winner to be declared. Since 1969, the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences has honoured economists who transformed our understanding of markets, economies, and human behaviour. It was established by Sweden’s central bank in 1968. It recognises research that shapes societies, influences policy, and impacts daily life. Over the decades, the prize has recognised visionaries who turned abstract economic theories into real-world applications, from developing tools to measure national growth to designing innovative mechanisms for market efficiency. 

Whether exploring poverty alleviation, financial crises, behavioural economics, or climate change, these laureates have made a difference. Let us explore who aced it this time. 

List of Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences Winners (1969–2025)

Some laureates have left a lasting mark in shaping both policy and thought. Their research not only informs governments and institutions but also inspires future generations of economists and thinkers globally. Here is a list of all the Nobel Prize Winners from 1969 to 2025 who have made a remarkable contribution in the field of Economic Sciences: 

Year

Laureates

Contribution

1969

Ragnar Frisch & Jan Tinbergen

Development of econometrics

1970

Paul Samuelson

Contributions to modern economic theory

1971

Simon Kuznets

Empirical work on economic growth

1972

John R. Hicks & Kenneth J. Arrow

Contributions to general economic equilibrium theory

1973

Wassily Leontief

Development of input-output analysis

1974

Gunnar Myrdal & Friedrich Hayek

Theoretical and methodological contributions

1975

Leonid Kantorovich & Tjalling Koopmans

Contributions to the theory of optimal allocation of resources

1976

Milton Friedman

Development of monetarist theory

1977

Bertil Ohlin & James Meade

Contributions to international trade theory

1978

Herbert Simon

Behavioural economics and decision-making theory

1979

Theodore Schultz & Sir Arthur Lewis

Contributions to development economics

1980

Lawrence Klein

Development of macroeconomic models

1981

James Tobin

Contributions to portfolio theory

1982

George Stigler

Analysis of market structures

1983

Gérard Debreu

Contributions to general equilibrium theory

1984

Richard Stone

Development of national income accounting

1985

Franco Modigliani

Contributions to the theory of household savings

1986

James Buchanan

Development of public choice theory

1987

Robert Solow

Contributions to growth theory

1988

Maurice Allais

Contributions to decision theory

1989

Trygve Haavelmo

Development of econometric models

1990

Harry Markowitz, William Sharpe & Merton Miller

Contributions to financial economics

1991

Ronald Coase

Analysis of transaction costs

1992

Gary Becker

Contributions to microeconomic analysis

1993

Robert Fogel & Douglass North

Contributions to economic history

1994

John Nash, John Harsanyi & Reinhard Selten

Contributions to game theory

1995

Robert Lucas

Development of macroeconomic theory

1996

James Mirrlees & William Vickrey

Contributions to the theory of incentives

1997

Robert Merton & Myron Scholes

Development of options pricing theory

1998

Amartya Sen

Contributions to welfare economics

1999

Robert Mundell

Contributions to international monetary systems

2000

James Heckman & Daniel McFadden

Development of microeconometric methods

2001

George Akerlof, Michael Spence & Joseph Stiglitz

Analysis of markets with asymmetric information

2002

Daniel Kahneman & Vernon Smith

Contributions to behavioural economics

2003

Robert Engle & Clive Granger

Development of time series econometrics

2004

Finn Kydland & Edward Prescott

Contributions to macroeconomic policy

2005

Robert Mundell

Contributions to monetary dynamics

2006

Edmund Phelps

Analysis of intertemporal trade-offs

2007

Leonid Hurwicz, Eric Maskin & Roger Myerson

Development of mechanism design theory

2008

Paul Krugman

Analysis of trade patterns and economic geography

2009

Elinor Ostrom

Analysis of economic governance

2010

Peter Diamond, Dale Mortensen & Christopher Pissarides

Analysis of labour markets

2011

Thomas Sargent & Christopher Sims

Empirical analysis of macroeconomic policy

2012

Alvin Roth & Lloyd Shapley

Development of market design theory

2013

Eugene Fama, Lars Hansen & Robert Shiller

Empirical analysis of asset prices

2014

Jean Tirole

Analysis of market power and regulation

2015

Angus Deaton

Analysis of consumption, poverty and welfare

2016

Oliver Hart & Bengt Holmström

Contributions to contract theory

2017

Richard Thaler

Contributions to behavioural economics

2018

William Nordhaus & Paul Romer

Analysis of climate change and technological innovation

2019

Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo & Michael Kremer

Experimental approach to poverty alleviation

2020

Paul Milgrom & Robert Wilson

Improvements to auction theory

2021

David Card, Joshua Angrist & Guido Imbens

Contributions to causal inference

2022

Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond & Philip Dybvig

Research on banks and financial crises

2023

Claudia Goldin

Understanding of women's labour market outcomes

2024

Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson & James A. Robinson

Studies on institutions and prosperity

2025

To Be Announced

To Be Announced

Key Highlights

  • Pioneering Work: Ragnar Frisch and Jan Tinbergen laid the foundation of econometrics, allowing economists to test theories with real-world data.

  • Trailblazing Women: Elinor Ostrom (2009) and Claudia Goldin (2023) shattered the glass ceiling in economics, emphasising governance and gender economics.

  • Global Impact: Laureates such as Amartya Sen, Abhijit Banerjee, and Esther Duflo revolutionised approaches to poverty alleviation and human welfare.

  • Modern Innovations: Recent winners are being recognised for contributions to behavioural economics, climate change policy, and market design, showing the discipline’s relevance to today’s challenges.

  • Interdisciplinary Approach: Nobel-winning economists often collaborate with psychologists, political scientists, and sociologists, highlighting how economics intersects with real-world decision-making.

Did You Know Trivia Facts About the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences?

  • The Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences was not part of Alfred Nobel’s original will. 

  • It was created by Sweden’s central bank in 1968 to honour research that contributes to understanding and improving society.

  • Over 56 years, the prize has been awarded to 96 laureates, reflecting the evolving challenges and innovations in economics.

  • Nobel laureates often influence government policies, global development strategies, and corporate decisions.

  • Laureates come from diverse disciplines, including psychology (Daniel Kahneman) and political science (Elinor Ostrom), showing economics’ broad, interdisciplinary scope.

Also Read: Moonrise Time Today in the U.S., Check the Moon Timings in States & Cities!

NFL Week 5 Standings 2025: Check Power Rankings & Key Highlights!

List of Nobel Prize Winners in Chemistry, Check Here!


To see more of such stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.

Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    FAQs

    • Which laureates contributed to poverty alleviation and development economics?
      +
      Amartya Sen, Abhijit Banerjee, and Esther Duflo were recognised for their work in poverty reduction and development economics.
    • How can I find a complete list of Nobel Prize winners in economics?
      +
      The official Nobel Prize website provides a full list of laureates from 1969 to 2024, including their contributions.
    • What is the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, and when was it established?
      +
      It is the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences, established in 1968 to honour outstanding contributions in economics.
    • Who are the most famous Nobel Prize winners in Economic Sciences?
      +
      Notable laureates include Amartya Sen, Elinor Ostrom, Daniel Kahneman, Milton Friedman, and Paul Samuelson.

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News