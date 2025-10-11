Nobel Prize Winners in Economic Sciences: Everyone is waiting for the 2025 winner to be declared. Since 1969, the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences has honoured economists who transformed our understanding of markets, economies, and human behaviour. It was established by Sweden’s central bank in 1968. It recognises research that shapes societies, influences policy, and impacts daily life. Over the decades, the prize has recognised visionaries who turned abstract economic theories into real-world applications, from developing tools to measure national growth to designing innovative mechanisms for market efficiency.

Whether exploring poverty alleviation, financial crises, behavioural economics, or climate change, these laureates have made a difference. Let us explore who aced it this time.