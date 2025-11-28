CTET 2026 Application Form
News

Delhi Schools Resume Physical Classes as GRAP3 Curbs are Lifted, Check Details Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 28, 2025, 08:59 IST

Schools in Delhi have been asked to resume physical classes as GRAP 3 crubs have been lifted. Check details here. 

Delhi Schools Resume Physical Classes as GRAP3 Curbs are Lifted
Delhi Schools Resume Physical Classes as GRAP3 Curbs are Lifted
Key Points

  • Schools asked to resume physical classes with immediate effect
  • AQI at 327 still in the very poor category
  • Sub-committee to keep a close atch on the air quality in the capital city

Schools in Delhi have resumed offline classes from November 27 after the Commission for Air Quality Management lifted the stage-3 restrictions under the Graded Responses Action Plan (GRAP). The restrictions have been lifted after the air quality showed steady improvement over the last three days.

The GRAP 3 curbs were imposed in early November when pollution levels surged across the capital city. Schools in Delhi were instructed to switch to hybrid mode for students until class 5. 

Official Notification - Click Here

As per the circular issued by the Directorate of Education states that the earlier guidelines mandating the hybrid classes now stand withdrawn. All government, government-aided, unaided recognised private schools of the DoE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board have been informed that the hybrid mode is revoked. The circular issued states that ss of now, Stage I, II & III of extant schcdule of GRAP are in force. Sub-Committee on GRAP held a meeting to review the air quality scenario in the region as well as the IMD/IITM forecast and observed thatthe AQI in Delhi has been omproving over the last three days and has been recorded at 327. Further forecast also predict the AQI to remain in very poor category in the coming days. 

Classes in all these schools will be held in the offline mode with immediate effect. School heads have also been instructed to immediately inform students, staff and parents about the shift back to offline classes.

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

