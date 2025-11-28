Delhi Schools Resume Physical Classes as GRAP3 Curbs are Lifted, Check Details Here

Schools in Delhi have resumed offline classes from November 27 after the Commission for Air Quality Management lifted the stage-3 restrictions under the Graded Responses Action Plan (GRAP). The restrictions have been lifted after the air quality showed steady improvement over the last three days.

The GRAP 3 curbs were imposed in early November when pollution levels surged across the capital city. Schools in Delhi were instructed to switch to hybrid mode for students until class 5.

As per the circular issued by the Directorate of Education states that the earlier guidelines mandating the hybrid classes now stand withdrawn. All government, government-aided, unaided recognised private schools of the DoE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board have been informed that the hybrid mode is revoked. The circular issued states that ss of now, Stage I, II & III of extant schcdule of GRAP are in force. Sub-Committee on GRAP held a meeting to review the air quality scenario in the region as well as the IMD/IITM forecast and observed thatthe AQI in Delhi has been omproving over the last three days and has been recorded at 327. Further forecast also predict the AQI to remain in very poor category in the coming days.