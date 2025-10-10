Moonrise Time Today in US: Check Moon Timing in States and Cities

Moonrise Timing Today: Observing the Moon's rise is a captivating daily event, yet its timing is not universal across the United States. Due to the Earth's rotation and the Moon's orbital path, the exact moment of moonrise shifts significantly from east to west. On the US East Coast, the Moon will appear earlier, while observers on the West Coast will experience a much later moonrise, often by over an hour.

Today’s moon phase is Waning Gibbous, meaning more than half of the Moon is illuminated, and the illuminated portion is shrinking as it heads towards the Last Quarter. For Friday, October 10, 2025, the Moon is generally in the zodiac sign of Taurus, moving into Gemini later in the day, depending on the time zone.

Check out: Draconids 2025 Meteor Shower: Best Times to Watch in the U.S. Tonight!