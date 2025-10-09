Missed the Draconid Meteor Shower 2025? Check the Orionids Peak Date and Time

The Draconid meteor shower may last until October 10, 2025. But it was most visible on October 8, which disappointed many American stargazers because the bright moonlight got in the way. This short-lived celestial display, which is currently trending, is often not as impressive as the big event that is coming up. Mark your calendars: the Orionid meteor shower 2025 is the highlight of the celestial events in October and promises far superior viewing conditions. Unlike its predecessor, this shower is famed for generating brilliant, fast-moving streaks and genuine comet fireballs. Crucially, the meteor shower peak coincides perfectly with the October new moon, delivering the darkest night sky possible across the Northern Hemisphere. Prepare your viewing spots for a spectacular show fuelled by debris from the most famous comet of all time.

Why was the Draconid Meteor Shower Missed? The visibility of the Draconid meteor shower fireballs was significantly hampered by the timing of the moon. This event's peak occurred just after the full moon, meaning bright residual moonlight washed out all but the most brilliant meteors. This factor, combined with the inherently low hourly rates of this shower (around 10 per hour in an ideal year), meant many sky-watchers missed the fleeting shooting stars. Must Read: Meteor Showers List 2025: When & How to See the Shooting Stars Tonight in the US Orionid Meteor Shower 2025 - Peak Dates and Times The Orionid meteor shower 2025 begins building activity in early October and reaches its definitive meteor shower peak overnight between October 20 and 21. For viewers in the USA, the best time to see the show is in the hours after midnight until dawn on the morning of the 21st, when the radiant constellation, Orion, is high in the southeastern sky.

The Orionid meteor shower peaks on Oct. 21. Be sure to get outside & look up. Details: https://t.co/kkYfCYuc1S pic.twitter.com/z9lzhU9vE2 — NASA (@NASA) October 20, 2015 Halley’s Comet is the Source of the Orionid Debris The Orionids are directly caused by dust shed by Halley’s Comet (formally 1P/Halley). Earth passes through the orbital path of the comet twice a year, resulting in two meteor showers: the Eta Aquariids in May and the Orionids in October. The meteors are simply ancient fragments of Comet Halley debris vaporizing high in our atmosphere. Also Read - Supermoon 2025: Check Dates, Times, and U.S. Visibility Guide (For Harvest to Wolf Moon) How to Watch the Meteor Shower for the Best Views? If you want to know how to watch meteor shower events like the Orionids, you need to prioritize darkness, patience, and the right timing. The absolute best time to head out is after 1:00 AM local time on October 21, as the radiant will be highest.