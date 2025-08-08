Full Moon Nicknames: Check Traditional Names by Months in the US

Full moon nicknames: Did you know that the full moon in the US across the World has so many different names. For hundreds of years, people in North America have given each full moon a different name to mark the changing seasons and the things that happen during those times. These names, which were often passed down from Native American tribes to Colonial Americans, are a calendar of celestial events that has been passed down through stories. They tell stories about the seasons for hunting, farming, and the natural world. Carl Sandburg, an American poet, once said, "The moon is a friend for the lonely to talk to." By learning these full moon names, we can connect with the cycles of nature and our rich cultural history. Full Moon Names by Month and Dates (2025) First and foremost, let us learn when is the next fullmoon in the US along with all the previous one with their date and time for a clear picture about the moon observance events this year.

Month Full Moon Nickname Observence Date 2025 US Time (ET) January Wolf Moon January 13 5:27 P.M. February Snow Moon February 12 8:53 A.M. March Worm Moon March 14 2:55 A.M. April Pink Moon April 12 8:22 P.M. May Flower Moon May 12 12:56 P.M. June Strawberry Moon June 11 3:44 A.M. July Buck Moon July 10 4:37 P.M. August Sturgeon Moon August 9 3:55 A.M. September Corn Moon September 7 2:09 P.M. October Harvest Moon October 6 11:48 P.M. November Beaver Moon November 5 8:19 A.M. December Cold Moon December 4 6:14 P.M. Source: The Old Farmer's Almanac The 12 Full Moon Nicknames with Meaning Now that you know all the fullmoon names by months, date and time, take time to note the American tradition behind naming fullmoon so uniquely. It will help you in celebrating the next full moon while keeping its meaning in your thoughts.

January: The Wolf Moon The first full moon of the year is known as the Wolf Moon. This name is believed to have originated from Native American and Old English folklore. It's tied to the cold, quiet nights of January when hungry wolves could be heard howling outside of villages. The name perfectly captures the cold and dark winter months. It is a reminder of the time when food was hard to come by and animals were more vocal in the desolate landscape. February: The Snow Moon February's full moon is aptly named the Snow Moon because this month often brings the heaviest snowfalls of the year in the US. For many, this was a difficult time, and it was also known as the Hunger Moon by some tribes, as hunting became very challenging. The name reflects the peak of winter's severity and the deep snows that blanket the land.

March: The Worm Moon As winter begins to lose its grip, the March full moon is called the Worm Moon. This name signals the start of spring, a time when the ground thaws and earthworms begin to reappear, bringing robins and other birds with them. This natural event was a good sign that warmer days were coming and the cycle of growth was starting over again. April: The Pink Moon Don't be fooled—the Pink Moon doesn't actually turn the sky pink. Instead, this name is a tribute to the widespread pink moss phlox, one of the first wildflowers to bloom in North America in early spring. It reminds me of how the world comes back to life with bright colours after the long, grey days of winter. May: The Flower Moon Following the initial buds of April, May's full moon is celebrated as the Flower Moon. This name is a happy way to remember the time of year when flowers are everywhere and in full bloom. The name marks the beautiful peak of spring, when the earth is full of new growth.

June: The Strawberry Moon The Strawberry Moon is a nice name for the full moon in June because it happens when strawberries are ready to be picked. This full moon told the Algonquin tribes in the northeastern United States to pick the berries that were getting ripe. It means the start of a productive season and the bounty of summer. July: The Buck Moon The Buck Moon is the name for the full moon in July. This name comes from the time when bucks, or male deer, start to grow new antlers that are covered in soft fur. The name of the moon is directly related to how plants and animals grow and change with the seasons. Also Read: Last Chance: Meteor Shower Tonight! US Skywatchers Catch Double Peak of Delta Aquariids & Alpha Capricornids August: The Sturgeon Moon The full moon in August is called the Sturgeon Moon because that's when the biggest, oldest-looking fish were most easily caught in the Great Lakes and other big bodies of water. For many Native American tribes, the sturgeon was a very important food source. This moon was an important time to fish.

September: The Corn Moon The Corn Moon is the full moon in September. It marks the time of year when corn and other staple crops are harvested. People often use this name and the Harvest Moon to mean the same thing, but the Harvest Moon is actually the full moon that falls closest to the autumnal equinox. This year, that full moon is in October. October: The Harvest Moon One of the most well-known names for a full moon is the Harvest Moon. This year, it's the October full moon because it is the one closest to the autumnal equinox. The name comes from the fact that its bright moonlight would allow farmers to continue harvesting their crops well into the night, extending their workday before winter. November: The Beaver Moon The Beaver Moon is the full moon in November. It could come from the time of year when beavers are most active, getting their lodges and dams ready for the winter. It could also mean the time when traps were set for beavers to get a supply of warm furs for the winter.