Meteor Shower July 2025: The American night sky is gearing up for a celestial performance unlike any other this year. As July draws to a close, two distinct meteor showers, the Southern Delta Aquariids and the Alpha Capricornids, are converging for a combined peak on July 29-30, 2025. This isn't just another night of stargazing; experts are highlighting this dual event for its uniquely favorable viewing conditions, specifically clear, dark skies thanks to a minimal moon. This rare synergy ensures that aspiring astronomers and casual observers across the US have an exceptional chance to witness nature's own light show. Forget your screens for a moment and prepare for an unforgettable cosmic display. Is There a Meteor Shower in July 2025? The exciting news for July 2025 is not one, but there are two meteor showers. Both of these meteor showers are peaking simultaneously. That means the overall experience will provide you with a unique double feature in the meteor shower calendar:

1. Southern Delta Aquariids (SDA) These meteors come from debris left by Comet 96P/Machholz and are active from mid-July to mid-August. The SDA usually makes about 20 meteors per hour at its peak. These meteors are known for their steady, though sometimes fainter, streaks. 2. Alpha Capricornids (CAP) This shower, which runs from early July to mid-August, is known for its bright, slow-moving meteors that often make "fireballs." Their hourly rate is lower (about $5 to $10 per hour), but people really want them because they are so bright. Comet 169P/NEAT is where they came from. Why are Viewing Conditions Best for the Meteor Shower Tonight, US? This year, the stars have really lined up for people in the US who want to see the meteor shower on July 29 and 30. The phase of the moon is an important factor for good viewing. At this time, the moon will be a waxing crescent, with only 23–27% of its surface lit up. It will set early in the evening. This means that the skies will be a lot darker, which will cut down on light interference and make even fainter meteors easier to see. This meteor shower tonight in the US offers a clear window for viewing, unlike the upcoming Perseid peak in August, which will have to deal with a brighter moon.

🕑 Best views… pic.twitter.com/nKOReOn2Wg — Christenson Transportation (@CHNSTRUCKING) July 28, 2025 Where and When to See the July Meteor Shower in the US? To maximize your chances of witnessing the fireball meteor shower event in the night sky of America, you must take note of the following: When to Watch the 29-30 July 2025 Meteor Showers? Most activity happens between late on July 29 and early on July 30. After midnight local time is usually the best time to see the showers because the radiant points of both showers are higher in the sky.

Where to see the July 2025 Meteor Shower? Look for a place that is far away from city lights. The biggest problem with watching meteor showers is light pollution. Find parks, rural areas, or state or national forests that have wide, clear views of the sky. Where to See the Double Meteor Shower in the US To see the Southern Delta Aquariids, look generally toward the southern sky. The Alpha Capricornids will come from the southeast. But meteors can show up anywhere in the sky, so it's best to scan a wide area. Before you start, give your eyes at least 20 to 30 minutes to get used to the dark. During this time, don't look at your phone or any other bright lights. Bring a blanket or a chair that can recline. Lying down can help keep your neck from hurting when you have to look up for a long time. Even in the summer, it can get cold, so wear layers.