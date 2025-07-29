US August Holidays 2025: August often feels like a time of change from the end of summer to the start of the back-to-school rush for Americans. It is also a month when many states have important days to observe and celebrate. August 2025 does not have any federal holidays, so most businesses and banks will be open as usual. However, understanding the nuances of state-specific holidays in the US and other important dates on the August 2025 calendar can enhance your awareness of the diverse cultural fabric of the US. Whether you are planning travel or just curious about the upcoming month, staying informed about these dates is incredibly helpful.
Are there any Federal Holidays in August 2025 in the US?
There are no federal holidays in the United States to observe in August 2025. The US government sets federal holidays, which usually means that non-essential federal government offices and banks are closed. This means that for the US’s August 2025 calendar, regular business operations for most federal and financial institutions will continue uninterrupted.
List of US National and State Holidays in August 2025
Here is a detailed breakdown of national observances and state holidays recognized in August 2025 across the United States for your reference:
|
Date
|
US Holiday/Observance
|
Type
|
States/Notes
|
August 1, 2025
|
Colorado Day
|
State Holiday
|
Colorado
|
August 1, 2025
|
National Girlfriends Day
|
Observance
|
National
(Informal)
|
August 3, 2025
|
American Family Day
|
State Holiday
|
Arizona
(First Sunday in August)
|
August 4, 2025
|
Barack Obama Day
|
Observance
|
Illinois
|
August 4, 2025
|
U.S. Coast Guard Birthday
|
Observance
|
National
(Commemorative)
|
August 6, 2025
|
National Wiggle Your Toes Day
|
Observance
|
National
(Informal)
|
August 7, 2025
|
Purple Heart Day
|
Observance
|
National
(Commemorative of military honor)
|
August 9, 2025
|
National Book Lovers Day
|
Observance
|
National
(Informal)
|
August 11, 2025
|
Victory Day
|
State Holiday
|
Rhode Island
(Second Monday in August)
|
August 13, 2025
|
National Left-Handers Day
|
Observance
|
National
(Informal)
|
August 14, 2025
|
V-J Day (Victory over Japan Day)
|
Observance
|
National (Commemorates the end of WWII in the Pacific)
|
August 15, 2025
|
Assumption Day
|
Observance
|
Observed by some Catholic communities in states like CT, LA, MD, MA, NH, NM, NY
|
August 15, 2025
|
Statehood Day
|
State Holiday
|
Hawaii
|
August 16, 2025
|
Bennington Battle Day
|
State Holiday
|
Vermont
(Commemorates the Battle of Bennington)
|
August 16, 2025
|
National Roller Coaster Day
|
Observance
|
National
(Informal)
|
August 17, 2025
|
National Navajo Code Talkers Day
|
State Holiday
|
Arizona
|
August 17, 2025
|
National Senior Citizens Day
|
Observance
|
National
|
August 17, 2025
|
Senior Citizens Day
|
Observance
|
National
(Commemorative)
|
August 19, 2025
|
National Aviation Day
|
Observance
|
National
|
August 26, 2025
|
Women's Equality Day
|
Observance
|
National
(Commemorative of 19th Amendment)
|
August 26, 2025
|
Susan B. Anthony Day
|
State Observance
|
Massachusetts
|
August 27, 2025
|
Lyndon Baines Johnson Day
|
State Holiday
|
Texas
|
August 30, 2025
|
National Beach Day
|
Observance
|
National
(Informal)
Note: This list includes widely recognized observances and specific state holidays as per credible websites. However, local observances and school district calendars may vary.
US holiday and observance calendar for August 2025, courtesy - WinCalender
As you must have noted above, August 2025 has a mix of fun national holidays and a big state holiday for people in Rhode Island. Even though it doesn't have the long weekends that federal holidays do, the month has a lot of chances to learn about different parts of American life and history. Keep this guide close by so you can stay up to date on what's going on in the US this August.
