August 2025 Holidays and Important Days in the United States (Updated)

Planning for August 2025 holidays in the US? Discover all important holidays and observances across the nation. While August 2025 does not feature any federal holidays in the US, numerous state-specific and commemorative dates offer unique insights into American culture and history worth observing.

ByHarshita Singh
Jul 29, 2025, 08:51 EDT
The US Holiday list for August 2025 does not have any federal holidays.

US August Holidays 2025: August often feels like a time of change from the end of summer to the start of the back-to-school rush for Americans. It is also a month when many states have important days to observe and celebrate. August 2025 does not have any federal holidays, so most businesses and banks will be open as usual. However, understanding the nuances of state-specific holidays in the US and other important dates on the August 2025 calendar can enhance your awareness of the diverse cultural fabric of the US. Whether you are planning travel or just curious about the upcoming month, staying informed about these dates is incredibly helpful.

Are there any Federal Holidays in August 2025 in the US?

There are no federal holidays in the United States to observe in August 2025. The US government sets federal holidays, which usually means that non-essential federal government offices and banks are closed. This means that for the US’s August 2025 calendar, regular business operations for most federal and financial institutions will continue uninterrupted.

List of US National and State Holidays in August 2025

Here is a detailed breakdown of national observances and state holidays recognized in August 2025 across the United States for your reference:

Date
(August 2025)

US Holiday/Observance 

Type

States/Notes

August 1, 2025

Colorado Day

State Holiday

Colorado 

August 1, 2025

National Girlfriends Day

Observance

National 

(Informal)

August 3, 2025

American Family Day

State Holiday

Arizona 

(First Sunday in August)

August 4, 2025

Barack Obama Day

Observance

Illinois

August 4, 2025

U.S. Coast Guard Birthday

Observance

National 

(Commemorative)

August 6, 2025

National Wiggle Your Toes Day

Observance

National 

(Informal)

August 7, 2025

Purple Heart Day

Observance

National 

(Commemorative of military honor)

August 9, 2025

National Book Lovers Day

Observance

National 

(Informal)

August 11, 2025

Victory Day

State Holiday

Rhode Island 

(Second Monday in August)

August 13, 2025

National Left-Handers Day

Observance

National 

(Informal)

August 14, 2025

V-J Day (Victory over Japan Day)

Observance

National (Commemorates the end of WWII in the Pacific)

August 15, 2025

Assumption Day

Observance

Observed by some Catholic communities in states like CT, LA, MD, MA, NH, NM, NY 

August 15, 2025

Statehood Day

State Holiday

Hawaii 

August 16, 2025

Bennington Battle Day

State Holiday

Vermont 

(Commemorates the Battle of Bennington)

August 16, 2025

National Roller Coaster Day

Observance

National 

(Informal)

August 17, 2025

National Navajo Code Talkers Day

State Holiday

Arizona

August 17, 2025

National Senior Citizens Day

Observance

National 

August 17, 2025

Senior Citizens Day

Observance

National 

(Commemorative)

August 19, 2025

National Aviation Day

Observance

National 

August 26, 2025

Women's Equality Day

Observance

National 

(Commemorative of 19th Amendment)

August 26, 2025

Susan B. Anthony Day

State Observance

Massachusetts

August 27, 2025

Lyndon Baines Johnson Day

State Holiday

Texas

August 30, 2025

National Beach Day

Observance

National 

(Informal)

Note: This list includes widely recognized observances and specific state holidays as per credible websites. However, local observances and school district calendars may vary.

US holiday and observance calendar for August 2025, courtesy - WinCalender

As you must have noted above, August 2025 has a mix of fun national holidays and a big state holiday for people in Rhode Island. Even though it doesn't have the long weekends that federal holidays do, the month has a lot of chances to learn about different parts of American life and history. Keep this guide close by so you can stay up to date on what's going on in the US this August.

FAQs

  • How many federal holidays are there in 2025 in the US?
    +
    There are 11 federal holidays officially recognized in the United States in 2025. These include New Year's Day, Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Birthday, Washington's Birthday (Presidents' Day), Memorial Day, Juneteenth National Independence Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Indigenous Peoples' Day/Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.
  • Are there any US holidays in August 2025?
    +
    While there are no federal holidays in August 2025, the month does feature several significant state holidays and national observances. Important US state holidays include -  Colorado Day (August 1st in Colorado), American Family Day (August 3rd in Arizona), Victory Day (August 11th in Rhode Island), Statehood Day (August 15th in Hawaii), and Bennington Battle Day (August 16th in Vermont). Additionally, numerous national observances like Purple Heart Day and Women's Equality Day are recognized.
  • When is the next federal holiday in the US in 2025?
    +
    After Independence Day on July 4, 2025, the next federal holiday in the US will be Labor Day, observed on Monday, September 1, 2025. This will be followed by Indigenous Peoples' Day/Columbus Day in October, Veterans Day in November, Thanksgiving Day in November, and Christmas Day in December.

