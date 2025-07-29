US August Holidays 2025: August often feels like a time of change from the end of summer to the start of the back-to-school rush for Americans. It is also a month when many states have important days to observe and celebrate. August 2025 does not have any federal holidays, so most businesses and banks will be open as usual. However, understanding the nuances of state-specific holidays in the US and other important dates on the August 2025 calendar can enhance your awareness of the diverse cultural fabric of the US. Whether you are planning travel or just curious about the upcoming month, staying informed about these dates is incredibly helpful.

Are there any Federal Holidays in August 2025 in the US?

There are no federal holidays in the United States to observe in August 2025. The US government sets federal holidays, which usually means that non-essential federal government offices and banks are closed. This means that for the US’s August 2025 calendar, regular business operations for most federal and financial institutions will continue uninterrupted.