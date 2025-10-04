Supermoon 2025: The night sky is about to treat US observers to one of the rarest celestial events of the decade: a series of four supermoons in a row. Beginning with the iconic Harvest supermoon in October, this phenomenal string of full moons will close out 2025 and usher in the New Year.

For anyone interested in astronomy, these back-to-back moons, when the Moon is near its closest point to Earth (perigee), are must-see events. This definitive guide provides all the official supermoon 2025 dates, peak US times, and the essential viewing tips you need.

Learn exactly what a supermoon is and prepare to witness the brightest, largest full moons of the season.

What Makes this SuperMoon Sequence so Rare?

The term Supermoon describes a Full Moon (or New Moon) that occurs when the Moon is within 90% of its closest approach to Earth, a point called perigee. Because it is so close, the Moon looks up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than the year's least-bright Moon, which is a Micromoon.