Supermoon 2025: The night sky is about to treat US observers to one of the rarest celestial events of the decade: a series of four supermoons in a row. Beginning with the iconic Harvest supermoon in October, this phenomenal string of full moons will close out 2025 and usher in the New Year.
For anyone interested in astronomy, these back-to-back moons, when the Moon is near its closest point to Earth (perigee), are must-see events. This definitive guide provides all the official supermoon 2025 dates, peak US times, and the essential viewing tips you need.
Learn exactly what a supermoon is and prepare to witness the brightest, largest full moons of the season.
What Makes this SuperMoon Sequence so Rare?
The term Supermoon describes a Full Moon (or New Moon) that occurs when the Moon is within 90% of its closest approach to Earth, a point called perigee. Because it is so close, the Moon looks up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than the year's least-bright Moon, which is a Micromoon.
Three to four Supermoons happen every year, but four full Supermoons happening one after the other from October 2025 to January 2026 is a rare sight. These four moons will shine brightly in the night sky, making them great for both photography and casual stargazing.
When to Watch the Next Supermoon in the US?
To ensure you don't miss any of the stunning celestial displays, here are the key Supermoon 2025 Dates, traditional Native American names, and peak times in U.S. Eastern Time (ET). Note that the Moon will appear full to the naked eye for roughly two nights before and after the peak.
|
Full Moon Name
|
Peak Date (2025-2026)
|
Peak US Time (ET)
|
Significance
|
Harvest Supermoon
|
Monday,
Oct 6, 2025
|
11:48 PM EDT
|
First of the consecutive moons; known for its deep orange color at moonrise.
|
Beaver Supermoon
|
Wednesday,
Nov 5, 2025
|
8:19 AM EST
|
The second Supermoon and technically the closest full moon to Earth in the season.
|
Cold Supermoon
|
Thursday,
Dec 4, 2025
|
6:14 PM EST
|
The final Supermoon of 2025, marking the longest, darkest nights of the year.
|
Wolf Supermoon
|
Saturday,
Jan 3, 2026
|
7:49 PM EST
|
The fourth and final consecutive Supermoon in this spectacular sequence.
How to Watch the October Supermoon?
You don't need a telescope to enjoy the extra brightness and apparent size of the Supermoon, but following these tips will guarantee the best view for How to Watch Supermoon in the US nights:
-
Prioritize Moonrise: The Moon appears largest and most dramatic when it is low on the horizon, just after sunset. This is due to the "Moon Illusion," which tricks your brain into comparing it to nearby foreground objects (trees, buildings). For the October moon (Harvest Supermoon), this happens shortly after sunset on October 6th across the entire US.
-
Find an Open Horizon: Head to a spot with unobstructed views of the eastern horizon, a beach, hilltop, or large field away from city lights works best. Light pollution dramatically reduces the visual impact of the Moon's extra brightness.
-
Use Local Times: Remember that the peak time (listed in ET) is when the Moon is technically 100% full. If you are on the West Coast, subtract three hours to get the local Pacific Time. Always check a local moonrise and moonset calculator for precise viewing windows in your state.
The rare sequence of four spectacular Supermoons provides a brilliant opportunity for US sky enthusiasts. The Wolf Moon and the Harvest Moon are two celestial events that happen one after the other. They are a great reminder of the cosmic theater above us. Make sure to write down the date and time for this amazing series and go outside.
