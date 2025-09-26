2025 October Full Moon: When to See, Names & Significance!

When is the 2025 October Full Moon? This October 2025 Full Moon holds rich agricultural and cultural significance in the U.S as it is a Harvest Moon. For stargazers and Moon lovers, it marks an important moment in the lunar calendar. Occurring when the Moon is fully illuminated by the Sun, this phase happens as Earth sits precisely between the Sun and Moon, creating a bright, round disk in the night sky.

According to NASA, the full moon cycle repeats about every 29.5 days, making key full moons a traditional method for tracking the year’s seasonal changes and agricultural activities. In 2025, October’s full moon on the 6th is especially notable for being both the “Harvest Moon” and a Supermoon, offering larger, brighter views for observers across the United States.