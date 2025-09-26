2025 October Full Moon: When to See, Names & Significance!

When is the 2025 October Full Moon? This October 2025 Full Moon holds rich agricultural and cultural significance in the U.S as it is a Harvest Moon. For stargazers and Moon lovers, it marks an important moment in the lunar calendar. Occurring when the Moon is fully illuminated by the Sun, this phase happens as Earth sits precisely between the Sun and Moon, creating a bright, round disk in the night sky.
According to NASA, the full moon cycle repeats about every 29.5 days, making key full moons a traditional method for tracking the year’s seasonal changes and agricultural activities. In 2025, October’s full moon on the 6th is especially notable for being both the “Harvest Moon” and a Supermoon, offering larger, brighter views for observers across the United States.
When Is the October 2025 Full Moon?
The October 2025 Full Moon peaks on Monday, October 6, at 11:48 p.m. EDT (Eastern Daylight Time). This timing makes it ideal for evening observation across the United States.
In 2025, the October Full Moon is the year’s “Harvest Moon,” occurring closest to the fall equinox which was on September 22.
This Harvest Moon designation usually comes in September but occasionally shifts to October every 2-3 years.
According to NASA, a “full moon” is when the face we see from Earth is 100% illuminated by the Sun.
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Date
|
October 6
|
Full Moon Name
|
Harvest Moon
|
Peak Time
|
11:48 p.m.
|
Type
|
Supermoon
Why Is October’s Full Moon Called the Harvest Moon?
The “Harvest Moon” is the full moon nearest to the fall equinox, aiding farmers with bright extended moonlight during peak harvest.
Many Native American, Celtic, and European cultures used this name to mark the agricultural season.
Alternative tribal names include “Moon When Corn Is Taken In” (Apache) and “Big Chestnut Moon” (Creek tribe).
The full moon rises at nearly the same time several nights in a row, extending evening light for harvesters.
Uniquely, 2025’s October full moon takes its name due to being closer to the equinox than September’s full moon.
What Makes the 2025 October Full Moon Special?
The October 2025 Full Moon is a Supermoon, appearing larger and brighter because it’s closer to Earth. This will be the first of three consecutive supermoons for the year.
The event provides a beautiful chance for skywatchers to see a bright full moon, especially with favorable weather.
Cultural celebrations, moon-viewing gatherings, and fishing or hunting activities are popular during this time
The next October Harvest Moon will not occur for several more years, making 2025 unique.
Conclusion
October’s 2025 Full Moon brings the Harvest Moon and Supermoon together in a rare occurrence, delivering both cultural significance and stunning night-sky views. Remember to mark October 6 for a bright, beautiful moonrise that connects tradition, astronomy, and seasonal change across the USA.
