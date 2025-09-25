How is the Fujiwhara Effect Threatening the U.S. East Coast? The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season has shown increasing activity, with Tropical Storm Humberto and Invest 94L bringing new concerns for the U.S. East Coast. A rare weather phenomenon called the Fujiwhara Effect is now in play, where two tropical systems influence each other's path and strength by orbiting a common center within about 900 miles.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), this dynamic interaction could result in altered storm trajectories, heightening the risk for coastal states from Florida to the Carolinas. Understanding the Fujiwhara Effect is crucial for residents to stay informed and prepared.

What is the Fujiwhara Effect Threatening the U.S. East Coast?

The Fujiwhara Effect describes the interaction in which two nearby storms rotate around a shared center, potentially affecting each other's paths and intensities.