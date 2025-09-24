U.S. scientists have officially confirmed a new 'quasi-moon' named 2025 PN7, which is sharing Earth's orbit around the Sun. Quasi-moons are rare objects that do not orbit Earth directly, but instead follow the same solar path, appearing to travel alongside our planet for decades.

According to the Pan-STARRS observatory in Hawaii, 2025 PN7 is about 62 feet (19 meters) wide and will remain near Earth for another 60 years before slowly drifting away. Read on to learn the science behind quasi-moons, 2025 PN7’s unique path, and its significance for future space exploration.

What Is a Quasi-Moon and How Was 2025 PN7 Confirmed?

2025 PN7 is classified as a quasi-moon because its orbit around the Sun closely matches Earth’s, keeping it as a companion for decades rather than as a permanent satellite. Scientists from the American Astronomical Society detected 2025 PN7 with the Pan-STARRS telescope in Hawaii in August 2025, but calculations show it has been traveling with Earth since at least 1965.