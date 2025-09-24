U.S. scientists have officially confirmed a new 'quasi-moon' named 2025 PN7, which is sharing Earth's orbit around the Sun. Quasi-moons are rare objects that do not orbit Earth directly, but instead follow the same solar path, appearing to travel alongside our planet for decades.
According to the Pan-STARRS observatory in Hawaii, 2025 PN7 is about 62 feet (19 meters) wide and will remain near Earth for another 60 years before slowly drifting away. Read on to learn the science behind quasi-moons, 2025 PN7’s unique path, and its significance for future space exploration.
What Is a Quasi-Moon and How Was 2025 PN7 Confirmed?
2025 PN7 is classified as a quasi-moon because its orbit around the Sun closely matches Earth’s, keeping it as a companion for decades rather than as a permanent satellite. Scientists from the American Astronomical Society detected 2025 PN7 with the Pan-STARRS telescope in Hawaii in August 2025, but calculations show it has been traveling with Earth since at least 1965.
-
The asteroid’s orbit is stable due to a 1:1 resonance, meaning it completes one orbit around the Sun in the same period as Earth.
-
This tiny, faint asteroid shares Earth’s solar orbit and provides scientists with new insights into near-Earth objects and orbital dynamics.
-
Its closest approach is about 299,000 km—similar to the distance to the Moon, yet it is extremely faint, requiring powerful telescopes for detection.
How Does 2025 PN7’s Orbit Compare to Other Quasi-Moons?
Unlike temporary mini-moons, quasi-moons like 2025 PN7 and Kamoʻoalewa are in stable solar orbits for decades or centuries, making their study critical to understanding solar system dynamics.
|
Quasi-Moon
|
Diameter
|
Closest Distance to Earth
|
Orbital Period
|
Years Near Earth
|
2025 PN7
|
~62 feet
|
~299,000 km
|
1 year (solar)
|
~60 more years
|
Kamoʻoalewa
|
~200 feet
|
9 million miles
|
1 year (solar)
|
~381 years
|
1991 VG
|
~30 feet
|
varies
|
1 year (solar)
|
short-term
Why Is the Discovery of Quasi-Moons Important?
Quasi-moons offer new insights into how near-Earth objects interact with our planet’s gravity and orbit. They can become targets for spacecraft missions, act as markers of orbital evolution, and help scientists study planetary defense and asteroid mining potential. Discoveries like 2025 PN7 also demonstrate the rapid progress of telescopic surveys in uncovering faint solar system companions.
Read other U.S. News and Stories Here:
Venus Beside the Moon Today: How and When to See it in the U.S.?
7 Lesser-Known Interesting Facts about the Moon
Is NASA Planning a Nuclear Reactor for the Moon?
Conclusion
The confirmation of Earth's new quasi-moon, 2025 PN7, marks a significant step in planetary science and asteroid tracking. This rare asteroid will trail our planet for another six decades, broadening our understanding of solar system interactions and highlighting the value of persistent sky observation. As technology advances, scientists expect to spot even more quasi-moons, helping to secure Earth and inspire further exploration.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation