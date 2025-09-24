CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

U.S. Scientists Confirm Earth's New 'Quasi-Moon' Sharing Our Orbit around the Sun

By Alisha Louis
Sep 24, 2025, 09:40 EDT

U.S. astronomers have confirmed Earth’s newest quasi-moon, asteroid 2025 PN7. The new Quasi moon has been moving alongside our planet for six decades. Learn the science behind quasi-moons, 2025 PN7’s unique path, and its significance for future space exploration.

Add as a preferred source on Google
What Is a Quasi-Moon and How Was 2025 PN7 Confirmed? (Source-Space)
What Is a Quasi-Moon and How Was 2025 PN7 Confirmed? (Source-Space)

U.S. scientists have officially confirmed a new 'quasi-moon' named 2025 PN7, which is sharing Earth's orbit around the Sun. Quasi-moons are rare objects that do not orbit Earth directly, but instead follow the same solar path, appearing to travel alongside our planet for decades. 

According to the Pan-STARRS observatory in Hawaii, 2025 PN7 is about 62 feet (19 meters) wide and will remain near Earth for another 60 years before slowly drifting away. Read on to learn the science behind quasi-moons, 2025 PN7’s unique path, and its significance for future space exploration.

What Is a Quasi-Moon and How Was 2025 PN7 Confirmed?

2025 PN7 is classified as a quasi-moon because its orbit around the Sun closely matches Earth’s, keeping it as a companion for decades rather than as a permanent satellite. Scientists from the American Astronomical Society detected 2025 PN7 with the Pan-STARRS telescope in Hawaii in August 2025, but calculations show it has been traveling with Earth since at least 1965. 

  • The asteroid’s orbit is stable due to a 1:1 resonance, meaning it completes one orbit around the Sun in the same period as Earth. 

  • This tiny, faint asteroid shares Earth’s solar orbit and provides scientists with new insights into near-Earth objects and orbital dynamics. 

  • Its closest approach is about 299,000 km—similar to the distance to the Moon, yet it is extremely faint, requiring powerful telescopes for detection.

How Does 2025 PN7’s Orbit Compare to Other Quasi-Moons?

Unlike temporary mini-moons, quasi-moons like 2025 PN7 and Kamoʻoalewa are in stable solar orbits for decades or centuries, making their study critical to understanding solar system dynamics.

Quasi-Moon

Diameter

Closest Distance to Earth

Orbital Period

Years Near Earth

2025 PN7

~62 feet

~299,000 km

1 year (solar)

~60 more years

Kamoʻoalewa

~200 feet

9 million miles

1 year (solar)

~381 years

1991 VG

~30 feet

varies

1 year (solar)

short-term

Why Is the Discovery of Quasi-Moons Important?

Quasi-moons offer new insights into how near-Earth objects interact with our planet’s gravity and orbit. They can become targets for spacecraft missions, act as markers of orbital evolution, and help scientists study planetary defense and asteroid mining potential. Discoveries like 2025 PN7 also demonstrate the rapid progress of telescopic surveys in uncovering faint solar system companions.

Read other U.S. News and Stories Here:

Venus Beside the Moon Today: How and When to See it in the U.S.?

7 Lesser-Known Interesting Facts about the Moon

Is NASA Planning a Nuclear Reactor for the Moon?

Conclusion

The confirmation of Earth's new quasi-moon, 2025 PN7, marks a significant step in planetary science and asteroid tracking. This rare asteroid will trail our planet for another six decades, broadening our understanding of solar system interactions and highlighting the value of persistent sky observation. As technology advances, scientists expect to spot even more quasi-moons, helping to secure Earth and inspire further exploration.

Alisha Louis
Alisha Louis

Content Writer

    Alisha Louis is a US Content Specialist with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) graduate degree. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, she specializes in covering trending news and educational developments across the United States. Her work combines journalistic precision with engaging narratives, making complex topics accessible and relevant for a diverse audience. Dedicated to delivering timely and trustworthy content, Alisha brings a fresh, insightful perspective to every piece she writes.

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • Why do quasi-moons matter to scientists?
      +
      Quasi-moons help scientists study orbital dynamics, asteroid behavior, and future mission planning in near-Earth space.
    • How was the 2025 PN7 discovered?
      +
      It was detected in August 2025 by the Pan-STARRS telescope in Hawaii and confirmed through orbital calculations.
    • What is Earth's new quasi-moon?
      +
      2025 PN7 is an asteroid confirmed to be orbiting with Earth, sharing its solar orbit for 60 years.

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags