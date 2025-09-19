Venus Beside the Moon Today: How and When to See it in the U.S.?

On September 19, 2025, a rare, breathtaking phenomenon will occur in the predawn skies while star gazers take note of the crescent Moon, Venus, and Regulus coming together in a conjunction. Many star watchers will presume the brilliant star near the Moon is just that, a star; however, it will be the brilliant planet Venus, the brightest planet visible from Earth. Regulus, the alpha star of the constellation Leo, will form a brilliant triangle with the Moon and Venus. These conjunctions are visually wonderful, easy to see without a telescope, and therefore are enjoyed by the novice stargazer and fine art photographer alike. This event in September will be seen as possibly the most beautiful skywatching opportunity of the year! Check Out: List of US States where Northern Lights will be Visible; Check Tonight and Tomorrow Time

Why Venus Looks Like a Star? Venus is commonly identified as a star due to its remarkable brightness and consistent shine in the nighttime sky. Stars generate their own light, whereas Venus shines by reflecting sunlight off its dense cloud covering, which is highly reflective. As a result, it is the third brightest object in the sky after the Sun and the Moon. The brightness may be detected even in twilight, contributing to the names “Morning Star” and “Evening Star." Unlike twinkling stars, which often have varying lights, Venus usually shines with a steady, constant light, which assists observers in identifying the planet as a planet rather than a star. The Role of Regulus Regulus, the most luminous star in the constellation Leo, plays a prominent role in this connection because of its proximity to the ecliptic (the Sun, Moon, and planets’ path in the sky). Its position makes it likely to be near the Moon or a bright planet during conjunctions, creating some visually stunning groupings.

Most notably, on September 19, 2025, the crescent Moon, Venus, and Regulus will align in a very bright triangle in the dawn sky. Regulus is a first-magnitude star, and its brightness will only add to the splendid scene and make the conjunction more visually appealing and memorable for many astronomers around the world. Best Time to View in the U.S. On September 19, 2025, spectators throughout the United States will be able to view Venus near the crescent Moon before dawn. The best time to observe the conjunction will be 45-60 minutes before sunrise, where the sky is dark enough for Venus to shine brightly, and near enough to sunrise to observe the illuminated crescent of the Moon. The view was surprisingly near the eastern horizon. The event will occur on a clear evening for everyone and will be seen without a telescope, but binoculars will reveal the Moon's fine crescent in more detail. The event will be visible from locations all the way from New York to California; sunrise times vary slightly.