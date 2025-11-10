Only True Thanksgiving Lovers Can Spot the Odd One Out in 13 Seconds!

Look closely, trust your holiday general knowledge and see if you can pick the sneaky one before the timer runs out. You have a mere 13 seconds to recognize it! Ready to play and see just how well you know Thanksgiving symbols?

Thanksgiving is one of America’s most beloved holidays, filled with gratitude, family gatherings, and history rich traditions. From the delicious smell of roasted turkey, to the sight of festive autumn decorations, each symbol and decoration reveals a story of harvest and togetherness. But do you know which symbols truly belong to Thanksgiving? In this fun Odd One Out puzzle you will see three familiar seasonal symbols; two of them are totally Thanksgiving, but one sneaky symbol has made its way into the puzzle from another holiday!

Can Spot the Thanksgiving Odd One Out in 13 Seconds?

Take a look at one of our Thanksgiving Odd One Outs puzzles! Can you find the image that does not belong in 13 seconds or less?

There are two true Thanksgiving symbols at the top, and one item is from a different holiday. Test your Thanksgiving Knowledge to find the Odd One Out!

You had a time limit of just 13 seconds, and now it is time is up!

Were you able to figure out the Thanksgiving Odd One Out?

Two of the pictures are from the harvest holiday, but one sneaky picture comes from another holiday. Do you think you picked it out?

Let's see if your holiday GK intuition is correct!

The odd one out is the Pumpkin!

While pumpkins have a continually prevalent association with the season of fall, they associate even more with Halloween than with Thanksgiving. The orange fruit is typically carved into a Jack-o-lantern and showcased in the month of October, part of the Halloween itinerary of spooky celebrations.