Who made Thanksgiving a National Holiday?

Thanksgiving is one of the most cherished holidays in the United States. It is a day when families and friends come together to share a meal, express gratitude, and reflect on life's blessings. This year, Thanksgiving will be celebrated on 27 November 2025. While the roots of Thanksgiving go back to the early 1600s, when the Pilgrims and Native Americans shared a harvest feast, the journey of Thanksgiving becoming a national holiday took many years. It was not officially recognized at the national level until the 19th century. Before that, different states celebrated Thanksgiving on different dates. The story of how it became a national holiday involves the persistent efforts of one determined woman and the decision of a U.S. President who finally made it official.

Origins of Thanksgiving The first Thanksgiving is often traced back to 1621, when English Pilgrims at Plymouth Colony held a feast with the Wampanoag Native Americans to celebrate the successful harvest. This gathering symbolized peace, cooperation, and gratitude. However, it wasn’t an annual or national event at the time. Over the following centuries, local and regional Thanksgiving celebrations continued, but there was no single, fixed date or nationwide observance. Sarah Josepha Hale: The Woman Behind the Holiday One of the key figures who played a major role in making Thanksgiving a national holiday was Sarah Josepha Hale. She was a writer and editor, best known for authoring the famous nursery rhyme “Mary Had a Little Lamb.” Hale believed that a national day of thanks would help unite the country, especially during times of division.

For 17 long years, she wrote countless letters to politicians, including governors, senators, and presidents, urging them to declare Thanksgiving a national holiday. Through her influence as the editor of Godey’s Lady’s Book, one of the most widely read magazines of her time, Hale used her platform to promote the idea of a shared day of gratitude across the United States. Which President Made Thanksgiving a National Holiday? Sarah Josepha Hale’s efforts finally paid off during the Civil War, one of the most difficult periods in American history. In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln responded to her request and issued a proclamation declaring Thanksgiving a national holiday. He set the date for the final Thursday in November, a time when the nation could pause to give thanks, even amidst the hardships of war.