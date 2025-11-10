Kerala Plus One, Plus Two Improvement & Equivalency Result 2025 Declared at dhsekerala.gov.in; Download Score Here

Key Points
- DHSE released Kerala Plus One and Plus Two Equivalency Improvement Results 2025 today, November 10.
- The results are available on the official website at dhsekerala.gov.in.
- Revaluation and scrutiny results for July 2025 exams are also available.
Kerala Plus One Result 2025: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has released DHSE Kerala Plus One, Plus Two Equivalency Improvement Result 2025 today, November 10, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their results at dhsekerala.gov.in. The board has also released the answer sheet revaluation and scrutiny results on the website for the exams held in July 2025.
DIRECT LINK - DHSE Kerala Plus One, Plus Two Equivalency Improvement Result 2025
How to check Kerala +1, +2 Equivalency Improvement Revaluation Result 2025?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the Kerala +1, +2 Equivalency Improvement Revaluation Result 2025 online:
- Visit the official website at dhsekerala.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the link for equivalency exam revaluation result 2025
- Check the PDF and download for future reference
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation