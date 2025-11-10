HTET Result 2025 Out at bseh.org.in, 14% Candidates Qualified - Check Level 1, 2, and 3 Scorecard PDF - Link Here

HTET Result 2025: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) exam result on its official website. The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) is the gateway to check the eligibility of Primary Teachers (PRT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in government schools across the state. Those candidates who have been declared qualified in the written exam for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) will be awarded a Certificate by the Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani. The written exam for HTET was held on July 30 and 31, 2025 acros the state.
All those candidates who appeared in the exam can download the Haryana TET Result 2025 on its official website, bseh.org.in or bsehhtet.com.
Direct Link to Check HTET Result 2025
Candidates can then check their scorecards by logging into their account with their registration number and date of birth. You can check the result directly through the link given below-
|HTET Result 2025
|Download Link
HTET Certificate Validity and Usage
Those candidates who have been declared qualified in the written exam for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) will be awarded a Certificate by the Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani. Separate Certificate shall be awarded to such candidates who appear and qualify for more than one level. However, the statement of marks of all the candidates appearing in “HTET” will be made available on the website of the Board.
HTET Result 2025: Overview
The Haryana TET Result 2025 has been uploaded on the official website which can be downloaded after using the login credentials by the candidates. Candidates can then check their scorecards by logging into their account with their registration number and date of birth. Check the table below for HTET Result 2025 Key Highlights
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH)
|
Examination Name
|
Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)
|
Examination Dates
|
June 30 and July 31, 2025
|
Number of Shifts
|
4 shifts (2 per day)
|
Result Declaration Date
|
First Week of September 2025 (Expected)
|
Official Website
|
bseh.org.in
|
Scorecard Access
|
Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth
How to Check HTET Result 2026 - Steps Here?
Candidates can download their HTET Scorecard 2025 by logging into their account with their registration number and date of birth. You can follow the steps given below to check the result-
- Visit Official Website, bseh.org.in
- On the homepage, click on the "Results" tab and check "HTET Result 2025" in the latest updates section.
- Now candidates will be redirected to the result page where they can download the Result PDF Once displayed, download the result PDF and take multiple printouts for future reference during document verification.
Details Mentioned on the HTET Result / Scorecard 2026
Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) was released for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) on the official website on Nov 10, 2025. Students must make sure that all the details mentioned in the online scorecard are correct because those will be later published on the final result marksheet.
The online scorecard will carry the following details:
- Name of a candidate
- Category
- Exam date
- Subject details
- Marks obtained
- Total Marks
HTET Qualifying Criteria 2025
Candidates will have to obtain category wise qualifying marks to get shortlisted in Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)written test. The The questions in the tests for Level-I will be based on the topics of the prescribed syllabus for classes I-V, but their difficulty standard, as well as linkages, could be up to the secondary stage. Please check the qualifying marks for different levels for various category-
|For all Categories except Scheduled Castes and Differently Abled/Physically Challenged
|60% (90 Marks)
|For Scheduled Castes and Differently Abled/Physically Challenged of Haryana Domicile
|55% (82 Marks)
|For Scheduled Castes and Differently Abled/Physically Challenged of Other State
|60% (90 Marks)
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation