Interesting Fact about Moon: Earth’s only natural satellite or its BFF is the moon. It has inspired cultures, scientists, and selenophiles (moon lovers) for centuries. With a diameter of 3,474 km, it’s about one-fourth the size of Earth. According to NASA, the moon’s gravitational pull stabilizes our planet’s rotation and creates tides critical for life. Thus, we only see one side of the moon always.

Much of its incredible nature remains hidden from everyday knowledge. So here are 7 lesser-known interesting facts about the moon only true selenophiles know!

7 Lesser Known Interesting Facts about the Moon for Selenophiles

Even seasoned moon lovers might not know these peculiar facts—the moon is full of surprises beyond its phases and craters.

1. Moon Has “Cold Traps” That Preserve Water

These extremely cold, shadowed regions at the lunar poles can hold ice for billions of years, helping NASA plan future moon bases. Exploring cold traps is a priority for lunar scientists, as water could be key for supporting astronauts and building permanent settlements on the moon’s surface.