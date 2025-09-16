RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Focus
List of Richest Tech Billionaires in the U.S.

By Sneha Singh
Sep 16, 2025, 01:11 EDT

The richest tech billionaires in the U.S. have built their fortunes by founding and leading some of the world's most influential companies. The top positions are currently dominated by Elon Musk, co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX, and Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle, whose net worths are heavily influenced by the volatile stock prices of their respective companies.

Richest Tech Billionaire in U.S: When it comes to technology, the United States has given the world some of the biggest names and life-changing innovations. From software to e-commerce to social media, tech entrepreneurs in the U.S. have built empires that changed the way we live and communicate. With these innovations came massive fortunes, and some of the richest people on the planet belong to the U.S. tech industry.

So, combining the recent data from Forbes and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, we have curated a list of the richest tech billionaires in the United States

List of Richest Tech Billionaires in the United States

Below is a list of the richest tech billionaires in the U.S: 

Name

Company(ies)

Age

Net Worth (approx.)

Elon Musk

Tesla, SpaceX

54

$384 - $439 billion

Larry Ellison

Oracle

81

$383 - $401 billion

Mark Zuckerberg

Meta Platforms (Facebook, Instagram)

41

$253 - $264 billion

Jeff Bezos

Amazon.com

61

$241 - $252 billion

Larry Page

Alphabet (Google)

52

$179 - $210 billion

Sergey Brin

Alphabet (Google)

52

$166 - $196 billion

Steve Ballmer

Microsoft

69

$153 - $172 billion

Bill Gates

Microsoft, Cascade Investment

69

$106 - $117 billion

1. Elon Musk

Elon Musk consistently ranks among the wealthiest people in the world. His wealth is primarily driven by his controlling stakes in Tesla, the world's leading electric vehicle company, and SpaceX, his private aerospace manufacturer.

Elon Musk (2)

2. Larry Elison

Larry Ellison, the co-founder, former CEO, and current Chairman and CTO of Oracle, has seen a high rise in his net worth, at times briefly surpassing Musk to become the world's richest person. His wealth is a direct result of Oracle's strategic pivot.

Larry Elison

3. Mark Zuckerberg

As the co-founder and CEO of Meta Platforms, Mark Zuckerberg's wealth is rooted in the success of his social media empire. Despite controversies and a recent focus on building the ‘metaverse,’ the massive user bases of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp continue to generate immense revenue for him.

Mark Zuckerberg

Other Notable Figures

Following these closely are Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, and Bill Gates, who, despite being the co-founder of Microsoft and holding the top spot for years.

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

