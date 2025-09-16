List of Richest Tech Billionaires in the U.S.

Richest Tech Billionaire in U.S: When it comes to technology, the United States has given the world some of the biggest names and life-changing innovations. From software to e-commerce to social media, tech entrepreneurs in the U.S. have built empires that changed the way we live and communicate. With these innovations came massive fortunes, and some of the richest people on the planet belong to the U.S. tech industry.

So, combining the recent data from Forbes and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, we have curated a list of the richest tech billionaires in the United States

List of Richest Tech Billionaires in the United States

Below is a list of the richest tech billionaires in the U.S: