List of Richest Tech Billionaires in the U.S.

Richest Tech Billionaire in U.S: When it comes to technology, the United States has given the world some of the biggest names and life-changing innovations. From software to e-commerce to social media, tech entrepreneurs in the U.S. have built empires that changed the way we live and communicate. With these innovations came massive fortunes, and some of the richest people on the planet belong to the U.S. tech industry.
So, combining the recent data from Forbes and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, we have curated a list of the richest tech billionaires in the United States
Check out: WhatsApp Writing Help: AI Tool to Perfect Message Tone
List of Richest Tech Billionaires in the United States
Below is a list of the richest tech billionaires in the U.S:
|
Name
|
Company(ies)
|
Age
|
Net Worth (approx.)
|
Elon Musk
|
Tesla, SpaceX
|
54
|
$384 - $439 billion
|
Larry Ellison
|
Oracle
|
81
|
$383 - $401 billion
|
Mark Zuckerberg
|
Meta Platforms (Facebook, Instagram)
|
41
|
$253 - $264 billion
|
Jeff Bezos
|
Amazon.com
|
61
|
$241 - $252 billion
|
Larry Page
|
Alphabet (Google)
|
52
|
$179 - $210 billion
|
Sergey Brin
|
Alphabet (Google)
|
52
|
$166 - $196 billion
|
Steve Ballmer
|
Microsoft
|
69
|
$153 - $172 billion
|
Bill Gates
|
Microsoft, Cascade Investment
|
69
|
$106 - $117 billion
1. Elon Musk
Elon Musk consistently ranks among the wealthiest people in the world. His wealth is primarily driven by his controlling stakes in Tesla, the world's leading electric vehicle company, and SpaceX, his private aerospace manufacturer.
2. Larry Elison
Larry Ellison, the co-founder, former CEO, and current Chairman and CTO of Oracle, has seen a high rise in his net worth, at times briefly surpassing Musk to become the world's richest person. His wealth is a direct result of Oracle's strategic pivot.
3. Mark Zuckerberg
As the co-founder and CEO of Meta Platforms, Mark Zuckerberg's wealth is rooted in the success of his social media empire. Despite controversies and a recent focus on building the ‘metaverse,’ the massive user bases of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp continue to generate immense revenue for him.
Other Notable Figures
Following these closely are Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, and Bill Gates, who, despite being the co-founder of Microsoft and holding the top spot for years.
Check out:What Is Google’s Floating Gemini Live Interface and How Does It Work?
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation