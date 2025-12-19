Kennedy Center: What was It Originally Called?

The Kennedy Center was originally called the National Cultural Center, a name chosen to reflect its mission as a hub for American arts and culture. Kennedy Center is one of the most prominent arts venues in the United States and plays a major role in supporting music, theater, and dance.

Currently in U.S. trending news, Kennedy Center Board members have voted to change the name to “Trump Kennedy Center.” Read about the Kennedy Center original name, when it was built, why it matters today, key facts about its history and significance.

What was the Kennedy Center originally called?

The Kennedy Center was originally called the National Cultural Center. According to the Kennedy Center’s official website, it was renamed in 1964 to honor President John F. Kennedy and is now visited by over 2 million people annually. The original name reflected its mission to promote American arts and culture.