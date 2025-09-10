Google Nano Banana AI Image Creation: What is 3D Figurine and How to Create in FREE? (Prompt Inside)

The internet never fails to surprise us with quirky and creative trends, and the latest one taking over social media is the “Nano Banana” craze. If you’ve scrolled through Instagram, TikTok, or X recently, chances are you’ve come across tiny, shiny, cartoon-like figurines that look almost unreal. Meet the Nano Banana trend which is a playful nickname for a new wave of ultra-realistic 3D digital figurines created with Google’s AI tool, Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, lovingly dubbed "Nano Banana" by the online community These are not hand-sculpted models or pricey merchandise replicas — they’re AI-generated, polished, adorable, and can be made by anyone in just a few clicks. From pets and favorite celebrities to even politicians (Assam’s Chief Minister, for one, jumped on the trend), users are making and sharing their own Nano Bananas, and the results are absolutely stunning

What makes Nano Bananas so viral isn’t just how dazzling they look — it’s how accessible the whole process is. You don’t need to be tech-savvy or pay a cent. Whether you wanted a samurai dog, a cartoon-crush figurine, or a miniature you, it's all doable and instantly shareable Why Did the Nano Trend Take Off? The Nano Banana craze blew up because it’s effortless and instantly impressive — Google’s Gemini 2.5 “Flash Image” (the model behind the Nano Banana) lets anyone create studio-quality, hyper-real 3D figurine images for free and in seconds, so casual users suddenly had pro-looking results with almost zero effort. It’s also creatively flexible: you can upload a photo, type a detailed text prompt, or do both, and the tool will generate a polished “mini-me” or custom character that looks like it came straight from a collectible photoshoot which is complete with realistic facial expressions, clothing details and even box-style packaging mockups. That freedom to mix prompts and images is exactly why people from hobbyists to content creators rushed to try it.

Finally, the trend fed on social momentum. As influencers, creators, politicians and everyday users started posting their Nano Bananas across TikTok, Instagram, X and YouTube, the glossy, shareable results spread quickly — and once public figures and big accounts joined in, the fad moved from niche to mainstream almost overnight. How to Create a Nano Banana 3D Model For Free? Here is a step-by-step guide on how to create a 3D Model for free: Step 1: Open Google AI Studio You can access it directly through the Gemini app or website. Step 2: Pick your method: photo + prompt, or prompt only Photo + prompt is the recommended method. You need to upload a portrait or photo, then add a prompt that tells the model how to transform that photo into a collectible figurine. Step 3: Write the prompt offered by Google.

Here is the prompt from Google’s Twitter (X) account. “Create a 1/7 scale commercialized figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk. The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base, with no text on the base. The content on the computer screen is a 3D modeling process of this figurine. Next to the computer screen is a toy packaging box, designed in a style reminiscent of high-quality collectible figures, printed with original artwork. The packaging features two-dimensional flat illustrations.” From photo to figurine style in just one prompt.



People are having fun turning their photos into images of custom miniature figures, thanks to nano-banana in Gemini. Try a pic of yourself, a cool nature shot, a family photo, or a shot of your pup.



Here’s how to make your own 🧵 pic.twitter.com/e3s1jrlbdT — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) September 1, 2025