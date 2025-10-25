How to Manage Sectional Time in CAT 2025: Check Tips & Strategies for 99%ile Success

CAT 2025 sectional time management: Sectional time management is very important in the CAT 2025 exam because, unlike other competitive exams, this exam has a sectional time limit, i.e. 40 minutes for each section. This 40-minute duration is not adjustable with other sections so an aspirant has to complete all the questions in the given time only. Effective sectional time management is crucial for success in the CAT 2025 exam. CAT 2025 Sectional Time Management Sectional time management is the most critical and decisive aspect of the CAT exam. The unattempted questions during the exam due to improper time management for each section can drastically lower the final CAT score. Here we are sharing the section-wise time management tips that an aspirant can follow during the CAT exam and come with flying colours.

CAT 2025: Exam Pattern Before going to sectional time management tips, an aspirant must understand the CAT 2025 exam pattern. Below, we have tabulated the CAT 2025 exam pattern CAT 2025 Exam Pattern Mode of Exam Online Section Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)

Quantitative Aptitude (QA) Total Number of Questions 66 Maximum Marks 198 Time Duration 120 minutes 40 minutes for each section

53 Minutes 20 Seconds for PwD candidates for each section. Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Type in the Answer (TITA) Marking scheme +3 for every correct answer

-1 for every incorrect answer

TITA has no negative marking CAT Time Management Tips for VARC

The CAT VARC section contains two sub-sections- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. This section has 24 questions, and the candidates get 40 minutes to solve them. In this section, the candidates have to read lengthy passages in a short time. So, time management becomes very crucial in this section. Read valuable tips on time management for CAT VARC. First, quickly scan all the questions.

Prioritise the questions based on the difficulty level. Identify the order in which you'll attempt the questions. Always start with easy questions; it will give you confidence.

Allocate specific time for reading comprehension and verbal ability. Strive for balance based on your strengths and weaknesses.

There are around 8 questions of Verbal Ability (VR), which are comparatively less time-consuming. So, quickly finish the VA question and then move to RC.

In the Verbal Ability section, you find some questions where you can eliminate options that do not fit grammatically or contextually, which will help you narrow down your choices and improve your chances of selecting the correct answer.

Develop skimming techniques for reading comprehension to quickly grasp the main ideas.

Analyse the passage and summarise it in key points.

CAT Time Management Tips for DILR The CAT DILR section comprises two sub-sections- Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. In this section, the candidates have to solve 20 questions within 40 minutes. The time management tips for the CAT DILR section are listed below: Answer non-MCQ questions first. It is not going to fetch you a negative mark.

Leave questions that you are doubtful of.

Don't spend too much time on complex questions.

It is a common understanding that the LR questions are less time-consuming as compared to DI. So, always try to finish LR questions first. CAT Time Management Tips for QA The Quantitative Aptitude section is very important in the CAT exam as it holds the second-highest weightage. The CAT QA section has 22 questions, and the candidates get 40 minutes to solve them. In the QA section, you have to do lengthy calculations in a short time. So time management again becomes crucial in this section. Here are the time management tips for the CAT QA section.

Solve simple questions first, and then move to the questions which contain complex calculations.

In 40 minutes, the candidates have to answer 22 questions, which means you have less than 2 minutes to solve a question. Manage your time accordingly

Wherever possible, use shortcut methods to do the questions.

If you stack on any question, do not spend too much time on it.

Spend a specific amount of time on each question. How To Manage Time In the CAT 2025Exam Apart from the sectional time management tips, an aspirant must follow some general time management tips on the exam day. Here are some general time management tips for CAT 2025. First, solve the question that you found easy. These questions can be solved quickly and require less time. It also gives you the confidence to solve other questions.

If you stack on any question, do not spend too much time on it. Flag it to revisit later if time permits.

Break down the total time for each section into specific time goals for various question types as per your strengths and weaknesses. This helps maintain a steady pace.

Spend a specific amount of time on each question.

A candidate must have a rough idea of how much time he/she can allocate per question. Stick to this to avoid spending too much time on challenging questions.

You need to stay calm and composed throughout the exam, even if a section seems challenging. Panic can lead you to poor time management.