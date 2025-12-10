Fact of the Day: 10 Interesting Facts About Solar Eclipses

Solar eclipses are among the most mesmerising sky events known to humankind. Since ancient times, human beings in various nations have gazed up into the sky, watching as the Sun temporarily declines and the world changes before them. Now we have a science of eclipses, the reasoned effect of the eclipse, but the poignant and sensory effect is no less great. Darkened midday skies in the big city or shining corona of the Sun, each eclipse is a consumer of miraculousness as a reminder of our location in the cosmos. Such uncommon combinations of Sun, Moon, and Earth are still regarded as objects of curiosity, reverence, and scientific discovery in the world today. Source: NASA About Solar Eclipses A solar eclipse is a phenomenon that happens when the moon comes between the Earth and the Sun and blocks the sunlight either partially or fully. This agreement can be made during the phase of the New Moon. Solar eclipses occur in various forms: total, partial, annular and hybrid, depending on the closeness of the Moon to the Earth and the position of the observer. Even though the event can only be observed for a few hours, it has such visual effects, scientific worth, and cultural importance that make it one of the most celebrated astronomical events.

10 Interesting Facts About Solar Eclipses 1. Solar Eclipses Occur Only During the New Moon Source: highpointscientific The Moon can only give a solar eclipse when it positions itself with the Sun and the Earth in the new moon. But since the orbit of the Moon is not in a strong horizontal plane, the alignment will hardly be perfect. Such is the reason why the majority of New Moons go through without an eclipse at all. 2. There Are Four Different Types of Solar Eclipses The solar eclipse takes the form of total, partial, annular or hybrid. The kind is determined by the distance of the Moon and the place of the viewer. A complete eclipse of the Sun hides the Sun totally, whereas an annular eclipse provides a burning ring. The hybrid type is the rare mix, which becomes an annular eclipse at some point and then transforms to a total eclipse.

3. Solar Eclipses Follow the Saros Cycle Eclipses occur in a cycle that is a predictable and well-known cycle of Saros, coupled with a duration of 18 years. Although all the eclipses of the cycle possess similar features, they are visible in various regions of the world. Thousands of years ago, this pattern was identified by ancient Babylonians. 4. Total Solar Eclipses Are Visible Only Along a Narrow Path Totality is only visible to viewers in the shadow path of the Moon; in most cases, that is a narrow spectrum, commonly where 100200 kilometres is all that is needed. All the others observe a partial eclipse. It is due to this limited-looking range that the total eclipses are so exclusive and are sought after by eclipse-chasers around the world. 5. A Total Eclipse Has Five Distinct Contact Stages

Source: solareclipseguide A total solar eclipse passes through four contacts: first, second, third, and fourth and the last one fifth whih is a partial stage. These phases indicate the commencement of partial coverage, commencement of totality, cessation of totality and final separation. During such stages, the observers notice miraculous alterations in light and temperature. 6. Day Turns to Night During Totality When the Moon fully blocks the Sun, the sky darkens dramatically. Stars and planets become visible, temperatures drop, and animals behave as though night has arrived. This sudden twilight creates a magical and surreal atmosphere for just a few minutes. 7. Longest Solar Eclipse According to NASA, the Solar Eclipse lasted for 6 Minutes and 53 Seconds in 1991, which is the longest Solar eclipse and considered as “Eclipse of the Century”.

The upcoming Solar Eclipse on August 02, 2027, will be considered Seconds second-longest Solar Eclipse. 8. The Oldest Recorded Eclipse Dates Back to 1223 BCE The Solar Eclipse occurred in 1223 BCE, with ancient records of a total solar eclipse recorded in Ugarit (modern-day Syria). This gives it one of the earliest recorded records of the eclipse and how long humans have been observing to tracing, and measuring these celestial phenomena. 9. Earlier Eclipses were used to instil fear and worship of Eclipses. Numerous ancient civilisations took eclipses as portents or other supernatural occurrences. They thought that some creatures were eating the Sun, so people started chanting or making noises in order to rescue the Sun. Others interpreted eclipses as religious experiences of renewal, transition or a divine sign.