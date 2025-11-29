CAT 2025 Timings & Exam Day Guidelines: Complete Checklist for Test Day

CAT 2025 is all set to be conducted on November 30, 2025. It will be conducted in three sessions across various exam centres in the country. You should stay familiar with the CAT exam timings and guidelines. It will help you maintain decorum and ensure a smooth exam experience. You should reach the test centre at least 45 minutes before the reporting time. Bring your admit card and ID proof to appear in the test. You should not carry any prohibited items to the exam hall. The more you sort out these small things beforehand, the calmer you will feel on exam day. Read ahead for the full CAT exam day checklist so you don’t forget anything crucial.

CAT 2025: Important Things to Carry to the Exam Centre (Full Checklist)

CAT 2025 Exam Timings

The CAT 2025 exam will be held in three sessions. The exam duration will be 120 minutes. Candidates should be aware of their exam slots and exam centre address to avoid rushing at the last moment. They can find all these details on their respective CAT Admit Card 2025. We have shared below the CAT shift timings along with the reporting time and gate closing time.