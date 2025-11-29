CAT 2025 Timings & Exam Day Guidelines: Complete Checklist for Test Day

CAT 2025 is all set to be conducted on November 30, 2025. It will be conducted in three sessions across various exam centres in the country. You should stay familiar with the CAT exam timings and guidelines. It will help you maintain decorum and ensure a smooth exam experience. You should reach the test centre at least 45 minutes before the reporting time. Bring your admit card and ID proof to appear in the test. You should not carry any prohibited items to the exam hall. The more you sort out these small things beforehand, the calmer you will feel on exam day. Read ahead for the full CAT exam day checklist so you don’t forget anything crucial.
CAT 2025: Important Things to Carry to the Exam Centre (Full Checklist)
CAT 2025 Exam Timings
The CAT 2025 exam will be held in three sessions. The exam duration will be 120 minutes. Candidates should be aware of their exam slots and exam centre address to avoid rushing at the last moment. They can find all these details on their respective CAT Admit Card 2025. We have shared below the CAT shift timings along with the reporting time and gate closing time.
|
CAT exam slot 2025
|
Exam timing
|
Reporting time
|
Last entry allowed
|
Slot 1
|
8:30 AM to 10:30 AM
|
7:00 AM
|
8:15 AM
|
Slot 2
|
12:30 PM to 2:30 PM
|
11:00 AM
|
12:15 PM
|
Slot 3
|
4:30 PM to 6:30 PM
|
3:00 PM
|
4:15 PM
|
CAT 2025 Exam Day Guidelines
The CAT 2025 exam covers three sections: VARC, DILR, and Quantitative Ability. You should follow all the CAT exam day guidelines to keep things smooth. For example, you should check the reporting time and plan your travel accordingly. You should carry all the things required in the exam centre. Double-check everything before leaving. This will help you complete your identity verification formalities with ease. Below are the CAT 2025 exam day guidelines for reference purposes:
-
Reach the test centre 40-45 minutes before reporting time. No late entry is allowed after the gates are closed.
-
Bring the hard copy of your admit card to the exam centre. Make sure all the details are correct and visible.
-
Carry valid Photo ID and keep its 1-2 copies. It can be your Aadhar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, driving licence, etc.
-
Bring recent passport-size photos. Make sure it matches the one you used in your CAT form.
-
Avoid bringing any prohibited items to the CAT exam centre. It includes electronic devices, books, mobiles, jewellery, etc. If you are found with these items inside the exam hall, your candidature shall be cancelled.
-
Follow the CAT exam dress code to avoid any issues. Wear simple and comfortable clothes.
-
Do not engage in any unethical practices during the exam. If you are caught cheating, you will be disqualified immediately.
-
You cannot leave the exam hall without permission.
