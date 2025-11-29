CAT 2025: Important Things to Carry to the Exam Centre (Full Checklist)

CAT 2025 is just one day away. Aspirants should keep all the necessary documents and essentials ready in advance. It is mandatory to bring the CAT admit card and a valid ID proof to the CAT exam centre. You have spent months preparing and taking mocks for this test. So, you should be very careful on the exam day. Even small things can create big problems. Forgetting any key document is one of them. It may restrict you from entering the exam hall. So, verify everything before leaving. To help, we have shared below the list of important things to carry to the exam centre. Also check, How to Manage Sectional Time in CAT 2025 CAT 2025 Reading Comprehension Questions with Answers What Are the Top 5 Passage Themes in VARC for CAT 2025 CAT 2025 Important Things to Carry to the Exam Centre

It is mandatory to bring all the necessary documents to the CAT exam centre. If you fail to submit any of them, you will not be allowed to take the exam. Knowing what to carry on the exam day can reduce your stress. It will help you avoid rushing at the last minute. Take a look at things to carry to the exam centre: CAT Admit Card You must bring a hard copy of your CAT admit card. You can download it from the official portal. Take the 2-3 printouts of the same. Make sure all the details in your admit card are correct. Photo ID Proof Keep your valid Photo ID proof ready. It is one of the mandatory documents to appear in the CAT exam. This can be your voter ID, Aadhar card, passport, driving license or PAN card. These are used to verify your identity. Passport Size Photograph You must bring your latest passport-size photos. These photos must be the same as the ones provided in your CAT applications. Name Change Document If your ID and admit card have different names, bring the proof of your official name change. This can help you complete verification formalities smoothly.

Also check, List of Top 5 MBA Entrance Exams Other than CAT in India How to Use Previous Year Papers for CAT 2025 Preparation CAT Previous Year Cut off: Check Qualifying and Final Cutoff for IIMs and Top MBA Colleges CAT 2025 Additional Things to Carry to the Exam Centre Besides your documents and photos, you should also have other essentials. This ensures you have a smooth exam experience. The list of additional things to carry to the CAT exam hall is: Transparent water bottle You may carry a transparent bottle without a label. Just make sure it’s permitted inside the exam hall. CAT 2025 Important Documents for PwD Aspirants All the PwD candidates should carry the necessary documents to the CAT exam centre. The list of things they need to bring to the CAT exam centre is: