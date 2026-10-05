What is an MBA in Business Administration? Fees, Eligibility, Jobs & Career Scope

What is an MBA in Business Administration Programme?

MBA is a 2-year postgraduate programme that is offered in various MBA colleges in India. It basically teaches how companies run, and students also study Marketing, Finance, and Operations Management. Before running a company or working in a company, students need to learn all the basic requirements. You first learn how business works, and then you decide where you fit in.

This guide provides what the courses involved are, who can apply and be admitted, and how much this programme costs, etc.

Key Highlights of MBA in Business Administration

The table given below provides key highlights of Management colleges in India