What is an MBA in Business Administration? Fees, Eligibility, Jobs & Career Scope

What is an MBA in Business Administration Programme?
MBA is a 2-year postgraduate programme that is offered in various MBA colleges in India. It basically teaches how companies run, and students also study Marketing, Finance, and Operations Management. Before running a company or working in a company, students need to learn all the basic requirements. You first learn how business works, and then you decide where you fit in.
This guide provides what the courses involved are, who can apply and be admitted, and how much this programme costs, etc.
Key Highlights of MBA in Business Administration
The table given below provides key highlights of Management colleges in India
|
Parameters
|
Details
|
Level
|
Post-Graduate
|
Duration
|
2 Years
|
Duration
|
A bachelor's degree from a recognised university
|
Admission
|
Entrance exam, followed by group discussion and interview
|
Entrance Exam Accepted
|
CAT, MAT XAT,
|
Mode
|
Full-time, part-time, executive or online
NIRF 2025: Top Colleges offering MBA in Business Administration
List of top management colleges in India offering MBA in Business Administration according to NIRF 2025
|
Colleges
|
NIRF Ranking 2025
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
MBA in Business Administration Syllabus 2026-2028
The duration of the course is about 2 years, consisting of 4 semesters. Students can check the syllabus of the MBA in Business Administration semester-wise.
|
Semester 1
|
Semester 2
|
Management Organizational
|
Marketing Management
|
Managerial Economics
|
Financial Management
|
Quantitative methods
|
Operations Management
|
IT Managers
|
Management Of Technology
|
Accounting For Management
|
E- Business
|
IT for Managers Lab
|
Business Research
|
Business environment
|
Human Resources Management
|
Business communications
|
Managerial Skills Development
|
Semester 3
|
Semester 4
|
Management Of International Business
|
Strategic Management
|
Summer Training Project
|
Business Intelligence and Applications
|
Entrepreneurship Business Development
|
Project Report
|
Information Systems Management
|
–
Eligibility Criteria for MBA in Business Administration
Students who want to get admission in one of the best MBA in Business Administration colleges must first meet the eligibility criteria listed below.
-
Educational Qualification: Students must have completed their bachelor's degree in any stream from a recognised university
-
Minimum marks requirement
-
General: 50% aggregate in graduation
-
SC/ST/PwD: 45% aggregate in graduation
-
OBC-NCL: 45% to 50%, depending on the college
-
Valid Entrance Examinations: Students need to have valid scores of CAT, CMAT, XAT, MAT, ATMA, or GMAT for the college they want to get admission in
-
Final-year students can also apply for the MBA Programme, provided they submit proof of passing by the deadline given by the college.
Admission Process of MBA in Business Administration
To get admission in the best MBA in Business Administration colleges offering lower fees, students must follow the steps given below.
- Register for the exam- Students need to go to the official portal of CAT, CMAT, XAT, GMAT, or MAT and fill out the examination form and appear for the examination, as Students must appear for the entrance exam, as most of the colleges accept scores of national-level examinations.
- Qualify the exam- Students must qualify the entrance examination and apply to the colleges. Students need to fill out the application form of the college they want to get admission to on their official website.
- Selection round- Selected candidates need to take part in Group Discussion (GD), Written Ability Test (WAT), or Personal Interview (PI).
- Seat allotment- The college will release the merit list based on exam scores, and after selection, students need to submit the required documents and college fees
MBA in Business Administration Scope and Opportunities
Students who want to know about scopes and opportunities after doing their MBA in Business Administration can give a glance at the points given below.
- Relationship Manager
- Marketing Executive
- Business Analyst
- Area Sales Manager
- Financial Advisor
- Director
- Executive
- Marketing Specialist
- Management Analyst
- Management Analyst
- Chartered Financial Analyst
- Financial Risk Manager
- Certification in Risk Management Assurance
- Project Management Professional
- MBA in International Business
- Certified in production and inventory management
Jobs Offered After Doing an MBA in Business Administration
Jobs available to students in the market after pursuing an MBA in Business Administration are given below.
|
Financial Advisor
|
Management Analyst
|
Finance manager
|
HR Manager
|
Marketing Manager
|
Business Development Manager
|
Investment Banker
|
Operation Manager
|
Project Manager
Also check
- Top MBA colleges in India: Admission 2026, Courses, Fees, Placement & Cut-Off
- Top MBA Colleges in Noida: Admission 2026-2027 Ranking, Fees, Placements, Courses, Cut-off
- Top MBA colleges in Bangalore: Admission 2026, Courses, Fees, Placement & Cutoff
- Top MBA colleges in Jaipur: Admission 2026, Courses, Fees, Placements & Cut-off
- Top MBA colleges in Indore: Admission 2026, Courses, Fees, Placements & Cut-off
- Top MBA Colleges in Pune: Admission 2026-2027 Ranking, Fees, Placements, Courses, Cut-off
- Top MBA Colleges in Mumbai: Admission 2026, Courses, Fees, Placements & Cut-off
- Top MBA Colleges in Hyderabad: Admission 2026, Courses, Fees, Placements & Cut-off