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What is an MBA in Business Administration? Fees, Eligibility, Jobs & Career Scope

Shiwani Kumari
By Shiwani Kumari
Oct 5, 2026, 18:31 IST

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What is an MBA in Business Administration Programme?

MBA is a 2-year postgraduate programme that is offered in various MBA colleges in India. It basically teaches how companies run, and students also study Marketing, Finance, and Operations Management. Before running a company or working in a company, students need to learn all the basic requirements. You first learn how business works, and then you decide where you fit in. 

This guide provides what the courses involved are, who can apply and be admitted, and how much this programme costs, etc. 

Key Highlights of MBA in Business Administration 

The table given below provides key highlights of Management colleges in India 

Parameters 

Details 

Level

Post-Graduate 

Duration

2 Years 

Duration

A bachelor's degree from a recognised university 

Admission

Entrance exam, followed by group discussion and interview

Entrance Exam Accepted 

CAT, MAT XAT, 

Mode 

Full-time, part-time, executive or online

NIRF 2025: Top Colleges offering MBA in Business Administration

List of top management colleges in India offering MBA in Business Administration according to NIRF 2025

Colleges 

NIRF Ranking 2025 

IIM Ahmedabad 

1

IIM Bangalore 

2

IIM Kozhikode 

3

IIT Delhi 

4

IIM Lucknow 

5

IIM Mumbai 

6

IIM Calcutta 

7

IIM Indore 

8

MDI Gurgaon 

9

XLRI Jamshedpur 

10 

MBA in Business Administration Syllabus 2026-2028

The duration of the course is about 2 years, consisting of 4 semesters. Students can check the syllabus of the MBA in Business Administration semester-wise. 

Semester 1

Semester 2

Management Organizational 

Marketing Management

Managerial Economics 

Financial Management

Quantitative methods

Operations Management

IT Managers

Management Of Technology

Accounting For Management

E- Business

IT for Managers Lab

Business Research

Business environment

Human Resources Management

Business communications

Managerial Skills Development

Semester 3

Semester 4

Management Of International Business

Strategic Management 

Summer Training Project

Business Intelligence and Applications 

Entrepreneurship Business Development

Project Report 

Information Systems Management

Eligibility Criteria for MBA in Business Administration 

Students who want to get admission in one of the best MBA in Business Administration colleges must first meet the eligibility criteria listed below. 

  1. Educational Qualification: Students must have completed their bachelor's degree in any stream from a recognised university 

  2. Minimum marks requirement 

  • General: 50% aggregate in graduation

  • SC/ST/PwD: 45% aggregate in graduation

  • OBC-NCL: 45% to 50%, depending on the college

  1. Valid Entrance Examinations: Students need to have valid scores of CAT, CMAT, XAT, MAT, ATMA, or GMAT for the college they want to get admission in 

  2. Final-year students can also apply for the MBA Programme, provided they submit proof of passing by the deadline given by the college.

Admission Process of MBA in Business Administration 

To get admission in the best MBA in Business Administration colleges offering lower fees, students must follow the steps given below.

  1. Register for the exam- Students need to go to the official portal of CAT, CMAT, XAT, GMAT, or MAT and fill out the examination form and appear for the examination, as Students must appear for the entrance exam, as most of the colleges accept scores of national-level examinations. 
  2. Qualify the exam- Students must qualify the entrance examination and apply to the colleges. Students need to fill out the application form of the college they want to get admission to on their official website. 
  3. Selection round- Selected candidates need to take part in Group Discussion (GD), Written Ability Test (WAT), or Personal Interview (PI). 
  4. Seat allotment- The college will release the merit list based on exam scores, and after selection, students need to submit the required documents and college fees 

MBA in Business Administration Scope and Opportunities 

Students who want to know about scopes and opportunities after doing their MBA in Business Administration can give a glance at the points given below.

  • Relationship Manager 
  • Marketing Executive
  • Business Analyst 
  • Area Sales Manager 
  • Financial Advisor 
  • Director
  • Executive 
  • Marketing Specialist
  • Management Analyst
  • Management Analyst 
  • Chartered Financial Analyst
  • Financial Risk Manager
  • Certification in Risk Management Assurance
  • Project Management Professional
  • MBA in International Business
  • Certified in production and inventory management

Jobs Offered After Doing an MBA in Business Administration 

Jobs available to students in the market after pursuing an MBA in Business Administration are given below. 

Financial Advisor 

Management Analyst

Finance manager

HR Manager

Marketing Manager

Business Development Manager 

Investment Banker 

Operation Manager 

Project Manager 

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